Editor's Choice
A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have...more
A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have been killed in the worst floods in more than a century in Serbia and Bosnia, authorities said on Saturday, with thousands evacuated from towns still under threat from rising rivers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12...more
A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren...more
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh,...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de...more
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS
Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. ...more
Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine...more
Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine owners accused of ignoring safety for profit, and at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too close to industry bosses and insensitive in its response. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of...more
Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.