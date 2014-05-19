Edition:
<p>Participants take part in the Color 5K Run in San Pedro Garza Garcia outside Monterrey, Mexico May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>New recruits to the pro-Russian activist movement undergo basic training in the district administration building, central Donetsk, Eastern Ukraine May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>A woman reads messages on yellow ribbons dedicated to dead and missing passengers of the sunken ferry Sewol, at Seoul City Hall Plaza in Seoul May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>A man smokes as he waits with his painted buffalo before a buffalo bodypainting competition in Jiangcheng county, Yunnan province, China May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

<p>A man jumps off from a boarding ramp to a boat near a timber factory by the river Buriganga in Dhaka May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Water drops are seen on a leaf during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Singer Lorde performs at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Part of a riot police armored personnel carrier is on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktail that was thrown by anti-government protesters during clashes after the funeral procession of Ali Faisal Al Akrawi in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

<p>An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry visits the Cassino Commonwealth War Cemetery, southern Italy, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

<p>(L-R) Cast members Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Ronda Rousey, Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Member of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Beltagy (L) speaks during his trial at a court in Cairo, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper</p>

<p>Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Journalists surround convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel as he arrives on the Franco-Italian border in Menton, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet</p>

<p>Ivana Spanovic of Serbia competes at the women's long jump at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Serena Williams poses for a selfie with a supporter as she signs on a ball, after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy, at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Spectators attend the men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game between the U.S. and Finland at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Russia's Danis Zaripov chases the puck between Germany's Benedikt Kohl (top) and Marcel Noebels during the first period of their men's ice hockey World Championship Group B game at Minsk Arena in Minsk May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A "scissors" dancer performs in a national scissors dance competition at Lima's Exposition Park, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>New Free Syrian Army recruits run in groups as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

