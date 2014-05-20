Editor's Choice
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the...more
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district in Thailand, May 20, 2014. Thailand's army declared martial law to restore order after six months of anti-government protests which have left the country without a proper functioning government, but the move did not constitute a coup, military officials said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pro-Russian militant stands at a front line rebel position in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A worker stands at the site of a residential complex which is under construction in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Labourers work at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on press day in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong un plays with children during a visit to the Taesongsan General Hospital in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Libyan Army Special Forces Commander Wanis Bukhamada delivers a statement in Benghazi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency...more
Relatives of children who died in a bus fire cry as they embrace in Fundacion, Colombia, May 19, 2014. Thirty-one children and one adult were killed in Colombia when fuel exploded on a broken-down bus returning from a church event, an emergency response coordinator said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester, holding the Palestinian flag, uses a toy gun during clashes with Israeli troops over the controversial Israeli barrier in Kfar Aqab near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Prince Charles watches traditional dancers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks through a field of maize, planted under a film of biodegradable plastic which raises the soil temperature at the start of the season, near the city of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival in Australia, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moleque Travesso soccer club's goalkeeper Alexandre Toledo, 36, prepares to block a shot during an amateur match against the Jardim Regina Pirituba club at Pirituba soccer field in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal...more
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Roza Gerasimenko,79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014....more
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Children play at a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Northrop F-5E Tiger IIs of the Swiss Air Force perform before the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.