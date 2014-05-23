Editor's choice
Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pilgrim prays inside the Roman Catholic Chapel of Mary Magdalene in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Thai soldiers stand guard during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at a hotel after the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, in Shanghai, China, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A voter poses for a picture with their dog as they leave a pub being used as a polling station in Christmas Common, southern England May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Free Syrian Army fighters help a fellow fighter wounded after what they said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Morek in Hama province May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
U.S. President Barack Obama greets people in the crowd gathered to watch him arrive on Air Force One at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-government demonstrators embrace riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Prisoners spend time in the renovated wing of the Najayo prison in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A pro-Russian separatist shows an ammunition round near a destroyed building at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Director Asia Argento poses during a photocall for the film "Incompresa" (Misunderstood) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in France, May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A fan takes pictures as rapper Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A civilian joint task force member stands guard at a checkpoint in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French Navy sailors attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Local residents gather outside a house following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in the village of Semenivka, on the outskirts of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A member of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) takes part in a "Flags-In" ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington May 22, 2014. The soldiers will place American flags in front of more than 220,000 graves for the Memorial...more
Inmates gesture from behind bars in Aleppo's main prison in Syria, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
