Medics carry a seriously wounded member of a pro-Ukrainian militia after he was shot several times during a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. Armed pro-Russian separatists clashed with Ukrainian...more
A man lies on the ground in front of police while holding a placard during a protest against martial law, a day after the Thai army chief sized power in a coup in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. Thai army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha set out his...more
A man waves a machete during a protest against French peacekeeping troops in Bambari May 23, 2014. At least one man was killed on Thursday in clashes that erupted after French peacekeeping troops in the Central African Republic tried to disarm Muslim...more
Twenty-one year old men smoke outside a friend's apartment in Lower Manhattan, New York May 18, 2014. The minimum age to buy cigarettes and tobacco was raised to 21 in New York City on May 18, 2014, six months after the law was signed by former Mayor...more
Director Quentin Tarantino (R), actress Uma Thurman (C) and actor John Travolta arrive to attend a beach front cinema screening for the film "Pulp Fiction" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2014. The film "Pulp Fiction" is...more
Marqui Ducarme is aided by his wife after contracting the Chikungunya virus at his home in Port-au-Prince, May 23, 2014. The painful mosquito-borne virus called Chikungunya is spreading quickly through the Caribbean, causing alarm in Haiti and the...more
Mourners wait for the funeral ceremony of Ugur Kurt in the Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul May 23, 2014. Kurt, a bystander who was attending a relative's funeral, was shot in the head apparently by a stray bullet as the...more
Replicas of the Brazilian national football team jerseys are displayed for sale on a street in Brasilia May 23, 2014 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
A local looks at a damaged vehicle following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk May 23, 2014. Armed pro-Russian separatists clashed with Ukrainian self-defence fighters near the eastern city of Donetsk on Friday, two...more
Activists hold a rally next to the White House in Washington calling for the closure of the U.S. run Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba, May 23, 2014. A U.S. judge allowed the military to resume force-feeding a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay, saying she was...more
A worker looks at baskets of steaming zongzi or Chinese rice dumplings inside a factory in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 23, 2014. China's factory sector turned in its best performance in five months in May, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on...more
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare an improvised explosive to fire towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aghyour area in the city of Aleppo May 22, 2014. Picture taken May 22. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view of the ongoing construction of the Teles Pires hydroelectric dam along the Teles Pires river on the border between the states of Mato Grosso and Para, in Paranaita, May 22, 2014. The dam is part of a project involving the construction of six...more
Motorized mannequins hold signs that read "Hire Me" in Toronto May 23, 2014. Canada's economy unexpectedly shed 28,900 jobs in April, mainly due to steep declines in full-time employment and in the private sector, Statistics Canada data indicated...more
Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a party rally in Milan May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Four-year-old Manjunath takes a bath while sitting inside a bucket outside his house in a slum in Mumbai May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Paramilitary policemen gesture to stop a photographer from taking pictures as they stand guard after an explosives attack hit downtown Urumqi on Thursday, in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. Five suicide bombers carried out the...more
Conservative New Democracy ruling party supporters wave national flags and shout slogans during a pre-election campaign speech of Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (not pictured) in Athens, May 23, 2014. Greeks vote both in local and European...more
Former Deputy Prime Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul arrives at ArmyClub after being summoned by the army in Bangkok May 23, 2014. Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrived at an army facility in Bangkok on Friday, a Reuters reporter...more
A man sits inside the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) broadcasting centre in Toronto May 23, 2014. CBC, Canada's national public radio and television broadcaster, is going to cut more than 650 jobs in the next two years as it tightens its belt...more
A barricades, left as a memorial of those killed during clashes earlier this year, is decorated with an icon, Ukrainian flag and flowers at the Independence Square, or the "Maidan", in Kiev May 23, 2014. As Ukrainians prepare for Sunday's...more
