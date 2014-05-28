Edition:
Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Family members hold hands as they mourn during the funeral of Belgium shooting victims, Israeli couple Emmanuel and Miriam Riva, at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A heavily armed pro-Russian rebel mans a newly erected barricade on the airport road of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
An Orthodox priest rings bells outside a carriage serving as a church, after he baptized a family, inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which serves as a free consultative and diagnostic medical centre, at a railway station of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Akram Sweidan decorates on a mortar shell in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Brazilian soccer fan Marilza Guimaraes da Silva, 63, plays with a ball as she poses for picture, dressed in one of her many outfits matching the colors of the Brazil's national flag at her home in Brasilia, Brazil, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic of Prophet Muhammad during Meraj-un-Nabi celebrations at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Supporters of Egypt's former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hold a poster of him and wave flags in Tahrir square in Cairo, Egypt, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near the Lahore High Court building in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Tahir

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A South Sudanese girl suffering from cholera lies in a bed in Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Locals walk by a wrecked rebel truck in a Donetsk neighborhood in Ukraine, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear-gas fired by the police as they clash during a funeral procession for fellow protester Sayed Mohsen, in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A worker cleans the windows of an office building in downtown Bucharest, Romania, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Criminals and suspects are transported to a stadium for a mass sentencing rally in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Children bathe in a roof top water tank, in front of a wall paint with the flag of 2014 World Cup host Brazil, in Dhaka May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
An Orthodox priest baptizes a baby at a church inside the Doctor Voino-Yasenetsky Saint Luka train, which serves as a free consultative and diagnostic medical centre, at a railway station of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Syrian nationals living in Jordan shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they wave a Syrian national flag outside the Syrian Embassy in Amman May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Miners from around the region walk during a demonstration in support of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
People look at the site of a bomb attack at a parking lot of a hospital in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during a raid operation in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
