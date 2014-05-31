Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground; and the posts themselves should be 5 inches (12cm) or smaller. But all sorts of other goals are used by amateur players, who can employ anything from scraps of wood nailed together, to rusting pieces of metal to play a game of soccer. Brazil is getting ready to host the 2014 World Cup this summer. Picture taken May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

