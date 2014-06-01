Zhang Xianling, whose son was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, waves after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. Early last month, 15 people went to a Beijing apartment to mark the 25th...more

Zhang Xianling, whose son was killed by soldiers at the Tiananmen Square in 1989, waves after journalists were turned away, at the window of her home in Beijing, April 24, 2014. Early last month, 15 people went to a Beijing apartment to mark the 25th anniversary of the crushing of pro-democracy protests around Tiananmen Square. Among them were scholars, a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer, writers and Zhang. A few days later on May 6, 2014, five were in police detention after a photograph of the gathering circulated on the Internet. They were charged with "causing a disturbance", a crime that carries a jail term of up to five years. Picture taken April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

