Editor's Choice

Pictures | Sun Jun 8, 2014

A pro-Russian rebel holds a knife as he stands near a local government building in downtown Kramatorsk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Pope Francis checks his watch as he arrives to lead a special audience for members of CSI (Italian sport centres) in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Lee (L) of Ireland trades punches with John Jackson of the U.S. in the fourth round of their USNBC Super Welterweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York June 7, 2014.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A Rohingya Muslim man performs a dance before the start of a fight as part of a traditional wrestling festival at Kyaukpannu village in Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Youths play soccer during a tournament at the Sao Carlos slum in Rio de Janeiro June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, June 08, 2014
England's Gary Cahill (C) heads the ball with help from teammate Phil Jagielka away from Honduras' Carlo Costly during an international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Sunday, June 08, 2014
People shout slogans against the monarchy as they hold placards that read "Real transition, without a king" at Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square during an anti-monarchy demonstration June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sunday, June 08, 2014
People sunbathe and swim in the river Aare on a hot summer day in Bern June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A Free Syrian Army sniper sits in a shooting position in Old Aleppo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A reveller stands in a burial crypt below the crematorium at the southern cemetery in Leipzig during the Wave and Goth festival June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Muslim Brotherhood's leader General Guide Mohamed Badie (2nd L) shouts slogans and gestures the four-fingered "Rabaa" hand symbol from the defendant's cage in a courtroom in Cairo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Family members mourn the death of Ismail Mian, a villager who died in a clash, on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India's Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in the central Indian city of Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Members of Scotland Yard clean an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Palestinians hold pictures of prisoners during a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Sunday, June 08, 2014
An inmate sits on his bed at the jail where six crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International have been held for a month, in Puerto Lempira, on the Mosquito coast of northeastern Honduras June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Sunday, June 08, 2014
T-shirts with the names of soccer players from different countries hang outside the windows of the Goethe-Institut building, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sunday, June 08, 2014
An overturned truck is seen after a road was washed away by floodwaters in Boca del Rio, on the outskirts of Veracruz June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A child sits in an armchair during an event to exchange stickers for the official 2014 FIFA World Cup sticker album at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Sunday, June 08, 2014
A member of the honour guard picks his rifle up from the ground after Petro Poroshenko arrived for his inauguration ceremony as Ukraine's new president in Kiev June 7, 2014.REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Sunday, June 08, 2014
