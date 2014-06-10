Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 8:10am EDT

Editor's choice

Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
President Barack Obama hugs UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma as team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage in the background during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's and women's basketball teams in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 9, 2014. Dolson was unhurt in the fall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 24
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 24
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaign rally in Paghman district of Kabul June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaign rally in Paghman district of Kabul June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah holds an Afghan flag after an election campaign rally in Paghman district of Kabul June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 24
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 24
A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, captain Robert Mayne (L-R), Kelly Garrett, Steven Matanich, Devon Butler, Nick Cook and Michael Mayne as they gather outside their cell at a jail in Puerto Lempira, on the Mosquito coast of northeastern Honduras June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, captain Robert Mayne (L-R), Kelly Garrett, Steven Matanich, Devon Butler, Nick Cook and Michael Mayne as they gather outside their cell at a...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A policewoman walks past crew members of Florida-based shipwreck salvage company Aqua Quest International, captain Robert Mayne (L-R), Kelly Garrett, Steven Matanich, Devon Butler, Nick Cook and Michael Mayne as they gather outside their cell at a jail in Puerto Lempira, on the Mosquito coast of northeastern Honduras June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
6 / 24
Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragim Makhmoudov, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, Dzhabrail Makhmoudov, Rustam Makhmoudov and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov attend a court hearing in Moscow, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragim Makhmoudov, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, Dzhabrail Makhmoudov, Rustam Makhmoudov and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov attend a court hearing in Moscow, June...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Defendants in the murder trial of Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya, (L-R) Ibragim Makhmoudov, Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, Dzhabrail Makhmoudov, Rustam Makhmoudov and Sergei Khadzhikurbanov attend a court hearing in Moscow, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 24
Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on Trinidad's north coast June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on Trinidad's north coast June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Pilgrims drag a devotee by a rope in the Marianne River during the Ganga Dhaaraa festival at Blanchisseuse on Trinidad's north coast June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
8 / 24
People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea in Germany on June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
9 / 24
Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Men play football on the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 24
Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a wildlife conservation campaign at Google's headquarters in London June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a wildlife conservation campaign at Google's headquarters in London June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Britain's Prince William and former England captain David Beckham listen to a speaker at an event to launch a wildlife conservation campaign at Google's headquarters in London June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
11 / 24
Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Women react at the site of a car bomb attack in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, Iraq, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
12 / 24
People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government forces near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government forces near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
People look from the window of a house damaged during recent fighting between Shi'ite Muslim rebels and government forces near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 24
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukraine from a gate of the regional administration building, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 24
Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Brazilian army personnel go through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 24
A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A soldier wears a machine gun bullet belt as he secures the gate of a prison near the northwestern Yemeni city of Omran June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 24
Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonstrators from the Freedom of National Organization, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Colombo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonstrators from the Freedom of National Organization, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Colombo June 10, 2014....more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Police officers stand guard outside the Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka behind a tire set alight by demonstrators from the Freedom of National Organization, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Colombo June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
17 / 24
Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Ishrat ul Ebad, Governor Sindh province, along with security officials visit a damaged area after Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 24
Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Papier-mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed in front of the Tian Tan Buddha, a major tourist attraction at Po Lin Monastery on Hong Kong's Lantau Island June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
19 / 24
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Cheri Rasmussen prays with Metro Police Lt. Roxanne McDarris in front of CiCi's Pizza during a community vigil for slain Metro Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 24
Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop in the Mercado Colon, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop in the Mercado Colon, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Mario Augusto Grajeda sticks the words "FIFA World Cup" onto a World Cup soccer trophy pinata at his workshop in the Mercado Colon, Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
21 / 24
People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
People look at the memorial on the steps of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters (RCMP) headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 24
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 09 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 08 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 07 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast