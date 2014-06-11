Editor's Choice
A man mourns the death of his relative, killed in Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, outside a hospital morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An Israeli policeman and a Palestinian protester scuffle during a demonstration to show solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, outside the Red Cross building in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A shop owner sits near her destroyed store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A security personnel checks his mobile phone before a meeting attended by Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, at the Shanghai Italy Center in Shanghai, China, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pallbearers carry the casket of one of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers who were killed last week during a regimental funeral in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration against the government demanding for changes in the state education system in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fernando Rodriguez
Family members of passengers aboard the sunken ferry Sewol struggle with a security officer, while attempting to attend a trial of the ferry's crew members at Gwangju District Court in Gwangju, South Korea, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Actress and special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie, waves as she arrives at a global summit to end sexual violence in conflict, in London June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Skyscrapers at Hong Kong's central business district (L-R) AIA Central, CCB Tower, Bank of China Tower, City Hall (in red), Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters and Standard Chartered Bank are seen behind a net near a construction site moments after...more
Fireman remove fences at the Catalunya's Parliament among red smoke during a protest against budgets cuts in Barcelona June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man who was injured on Sunday's suicide attack at a hotel in Taftan, located near Iranian border, is taken care by a relative after he was brought for treatment in Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend the second round presidential candidate election campaign gathering in Ghor province, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual while holding the official ball for 2014 World Cup and a poster of Portugal's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Ultra-orthodox Jews take part in celebrations after the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A female member of the honour guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming ceremony for Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Seleka fighter walks in a village, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Natividad Badiana, 45, rides a small boat to collect recyclable plastic bottles floating on the murky water in Navotas City, north of Manila, Philippines, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Kashmiri farmers work in paddy fields at Bandipora, north of Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
