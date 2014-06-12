Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team peek through holes in the curtains on the fences surrounding the stadium during the team's final practice session at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one day before the opening match of the...more

Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team peek through holes in the curtains on the fences surrounding the stadium during the team's final practice session at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one day before the opening match of the soccer World Cup between Brazil and Croatia June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close