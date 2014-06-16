Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in the country's presidential elections in Bogota June 15, 2014. Santos won a second term with an election victory that allows him to continue...more

Colombian presidential candidate and President Juan Manuel Santos celebrates after winning a second term in the country's presidential elections in Bogota June 15, 2014. Santos won a second term with an election victory that allows him to continue peace talks with Marxist guerrillas to end a half-century war. Santos beat right-wing challenger Oscar Ivan Zuluaga with about 50.9 percent support after a bitter campaign that challenged voters to decide between the incumbent's pursuit of negotiated peace or a likely escalation of combat under his rival. The word "peace" is written on Santos' right hand. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

