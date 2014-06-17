Edition:
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. Israeli armed forces swept through half a dozen Palestinian towns and arrested more Hamas officials, expanding a search for three teenagers into a crackdown on the Islamist group accused of abducting them. Most of the military efforts have been concentrated in Hebron, a Hamas stronghold. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A man talks on the phone in front of tornado-damaged buildings in Pilger, Nebraska June 16, 2014. A swarm of tornadoes, some appearing two at a time, struck several farming communities in northeastern Nebraska, killing at least one person and injuring 16 in the tiny town of Pilger obliterated by a direct hit, officials said. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Security guards scuffle with protesters during a rally near the Russian consulate-general in Odessa June 16, 2014. About 100 people took part in a protest against what they said was Moscow's backing of separatist rebels in east Ukraine, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol an area near the borders between Karbala Province and Anbar Province, June 16, 2014. The United States said it could launch air strikes and act jointly with its arch-enemy Iran to support the Iraqi government, after a rampage by Sunni Islamist insurgents across Iraq that has scrambled alliances in the Middle East. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Portugal's Pepe headbutts Germany's Thomas Mueller, earning him a red card, during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Sunbathing tourists watch firefighters tackle a blaze which broke out in a semi-basement store of the Radisson Blu hotel in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta June 16, 2014. No injuries were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
U.S. soccer fans react as they watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between U.S. and Ghana on a large screen at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka June 16, 2014. At least three Muslims were killed and 75 people seriously injured in violence between Buddhists and Muslims in southern Sri Lankan coastal towns best known as tourist draws, with Muslim homes set ablaze, officials and residents said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People watch Germany playing against Portugal in a World Cup soccer match during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, June 16, 2014. Berlin's Union Berlin soccer team, which plays in the second division, has turned its stadium into a vast "World Cup living room," allowing fans to transport their own sofa onto the pitch to watch the games for free. At least 12,000 people are expected to watch Germany's first World Cup game against Portugal, on up to 850 couches. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Nigeria's Juwon Oshaniwa jumps for the ball with Iran's Reza Ghoochannejhad during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A member of the Thunderbolt Craziness band, wearing a metal suit, balances a soccer ball on his head as electricity is discharged from Tesla coils during a performance to celebrate the 2014 Brazil World Cup, in Changle, Fujian province, China June 12, 2014. The band specializes in producing electric arcs from Tesla coils that have been charged with one million volts of electricity. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
People protest near a "corridor of shame" made up of portraits of Ukrainian deputies from the Party of Regions and Communist Party laid out on the ground to press demands for parliament to be dissolved and early elections outside the assembly at the entrance to parliament in Kiev June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal during the 2014 Brazil World Cup Group G soccer match between Ghana and the U.S. at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
John Brooks of the U.S. celebrates after scoring a goal against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A makeshift memorial is set up for former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection during its London Collections: Men show in London June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Portugal's Pepe is shown the red card by referee Milorad Mazic of Serbia for committing a rough foul against Germany's Thomas Mueller (not pictured) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Tourists view the Iguazu Falls from an observation platform at the Iguazu National Park near the southern Brazilian city of Foz do Iguacu June 16, 2014. Forming a border between Argentina and Brazil, the Iguazu Falls, South America's largest falls, attracts more than 1 million visitors a year. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
