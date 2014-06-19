Edition:
An environmental activist takes part in a rally demanding deputies of parliament to pass laws protecting ecology outside the parliament building in Kiev June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An environmental activist takes part in a rally demanding deputies of parliament to pass laws protecting ecology outside the parliament building in Kiev June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Spain's new king, Felipe VI, was sworn in, in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope will usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal household. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. Spain's new king, Felipe VI, was sworn in, in a low-key ceremony which monarchists hope will usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal household. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba near Tabuk June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba near Tabuk June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. CBP provided media tours of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool

Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. CBP provided media tours of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool
Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A resident of an illegal building is seen inside a poorly structured room at the Qalubiya town of Kaha, about 50 km (30 miles) north of Cairo, June 16, 2014. Scarce farmland has been eroded for decades by relentless population growth and urban sprawl, and the pace of unlicensed building exploded since 2011 when the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak led to a security vacuum. Egypt's Agriculture Ministry estimates that some 30,000 feddans (acres) have been lost each year to unlicensed construction in the past three years, up from 10,000 feddans before the revolt. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A resident of an illegal building is seen inside a poorly structured room at the Qalubiya town of Kaha, about 50 km (30 miles) north of Cairo, June 16, 2014. Scarce farmland has been eroded for decades by relentless population growth and urban sprawl, and the pace of unlicensed building exploded since 2011 when the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak led to a security vacuum. Egypt's Agriculture Ministry estimates that some 30,000 feddans (acres) have been lost each year to unlicensed construction in the past three years, up from 10,000 feddans before the revolt. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children play on a "Transformers" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering later this month, has brought the factory many new orders, according to Li. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children play on a "Transformers" replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. The new Transformers movie, which is premiering later this month, has brought the factory many new orders, according to Li. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spain's Sergio Busquets reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Spain's Sergio Busquets reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Chile at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Somali students walk to classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary School in the capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somali students walk to classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary School in the capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
An injured girl is carried to a hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset

An injured girl is carried to a hospital after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
A balloon with an image of Pope Francis flies during a weekly general audience led by the pope at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A balloon with an image of Pope Francis flies during a weekly general audience led by the pope at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Richard Liu (R), CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, swipes a card as he delivers goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the company, in Beijing, June 16, 2014. With an iron grip, JD.com Inc founder Richard Liu has dragged China's number two online retailer from a Beijing backwater to a rich New York listing. Beyond the wealth that brought him lies Liu's next target - beating Jack Ma's Alibaba. Like Amazon.com Inc, JD.com has a logistics-focused e-commerce business. The company, whose delivery staff outnumber Alibaba's 22,000 employees, promises same-day delivery in 43 of China's biggest cities. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Richard Liu (R), CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, swipes a card as he delivers goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the company, in Beijing, June 16, 2014. With an iron grip, JD.com Inc founder Richard Liu has dragged China's number two online retailer from a Beijing backwater to a rich New York listing. Beyond the wealth that brought him lies Liu's next target - beating Jack Ma's Alibaba. Like Amazon.com Inc, JD.com has a logistics-focused e-commerce business. The company, whose delivery staff outnumber Alibaba's 22,000 employees, promises same-day delivery in 43 of China's biggest cities. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lucy Wanjiku, sitting with her children Brian and Jane, mourns the death of her husband Francis Kamande after he was killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 18, 2014. Kenya's president shifted blame to domestic rivals for two attacks that killed 65 people on the coast and he dismissed claims of responsibility by Somali Islamist militants, which Nairobi usually fingers for such assaults. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Lucy Wanjiku, sitting with her children Brian and Jane, mourns the death of her husband Francis Kamande after he was killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 18, 2014. Kenya's president shifted blame to domestic rivals for two attacks that killed 65 people on the coast and he dismissed claims of responsibility by Somali Islamist militants, which Nairobi usually fingers for such assaults. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Chalad Vorachat, a retired navy lieutenant, lies on the ground during a demonstration against Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, outside the Parliament in Bangkok June 16, 2014. For more than three decades, Chalad Vorachat's hunger strikes have drawn crowds. Once, he even helped topple a government. But this time, the veteran Thai anti-coup campaigner says he's contemplating a very different outcome: wasting away unnoticed on a Bangkok pavement. He wants to see Thailand's military, which took power in a bloodless coup last month, set a date for a new general election to usher in a democratically elected government. "If it doesn't happen soon, then I'll have to sacrifice my life," he told Reuters outside Bangkok's parliament building, where he sits beside plastic wreaths symbolizing the death of democracy and subsists on honey and water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Chalad Vorachat, a retired navy lieutenant, lies on the ground during a demonstration against Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, outside the Parliament in Bangkok June 16, 2014. For more than three decades, Chalad Vorachat's hunger strikes have drawn crowds. Once, he even helped topple a government. But this time, the veteran Thai anti-coup campaigner says he's contemplating a very different outcome: wasting away unnoticed on a Bangkok pavement. He wants to see Thailand's military, which took power in a bloodless coup last month, set a date for a new general election to usher in a democratically elected government. "If it doesn't happen soon, then I'll have to sacrifice my life," he told Reuters outside Bangkok's parliament building, where he sits beside plastic wreaths symbolizing the death of democracy and subsists on honey and water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Ron Vlaar (L) and Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands fight for the ball with Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ron Vlaar (L) and Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands fight for the ball with Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with eco-friendly urban furniture designer Sandra Richter while hosting the first-ever White House "Maker Faire" in Washington June 18, 2014. The solar-powered bench allows people to charge their phones while resting. Obama met with students, entrepreneurs and everyday citizens who are using new tools and techniques to launch new businesses, learn vital skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and fuel the renaissance in American manufacturing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with eco-friendly urban furniture designer Sandra Richter while hosting the first-ever White House "Maker Faire" in Washington June 18, 2014. The solar-powered bench allows people to charge their phones while resting. Obama met with students, entrepreneurs and everyday citizens who are using new tools and techniques to launch new businesses, learn vital skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and fuel the renaissance in American manufacturing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily

Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily
Chile's Eduardo Vargas celebrates his goal against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Chile's Eduardo Vargas celebrates his goal against Spain during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A giant statue of actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being shown outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A giant statue of actress Marilyn Monroe is seen at the dump site of a garbage collecting company in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China June 18, 2014. The eight-meter-tall stainless steel statue, which weighs about eight tonnes, was made by several Chinese artists for over two years, based on the famous scene from her movie "The Seven Year Itch". The statue was transported to the garbage collecting company early this week for unknown reasons after being shown outside a business center in the city for only 6 months, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shows off his company's new smartphone, the Fire Phone, at a news conference in Seattle, Washington June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shows off his company's new smartphone, the Fire Phone, at a news conference in Seattle, Washington June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Actor Michael Jace appears in court for an arraignment hearing in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2014. Jace, who played a conflicted cop in the cable television drama "The Shield," pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to a charge of murdering his wife, prosecutors said. Jace, 51, is accused of shooting and killing his 40-year-old wife April on May 19 in their South Los Angeles home before placing an emergency call himself. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool

Actor Michael Jace appears in court for an arraignment hearing in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2014. Jace, who played a conflicted cop in the cable television drama "The Shield," pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court to a charge of murdering his wife, prosecutors said. Jace, 51, is accused of shooting and killing his 40-year-old wife April on May 19 in their South Los Angeles home before placing an emergency call himself. REUTERS/Nick Ut/Pool
A resident walks along a railway track surrounded by trees on both sides, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident walks along a railway track surrounded by trees on both sides, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
