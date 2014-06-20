Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in...more

Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily

