Fri Jun 20, 2014

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 20, 2014
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, June 20, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 20, 2014
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, at Narbal, north of Srinagar, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, at Narbal, north of Srinagar, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, June 20, 2014
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, at Narbal, north of Srinagar, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men watch fireworks at a campaign rally for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in Nouakchott, in Mauritania, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Men watch fireworks at a campaign rally for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in Nouakchott, in Mauritania, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, June 20, 2014
Men watch fireworks at a campaign rally for incumbent presidential candidate Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in Nouakchott, in Mauritania, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Spain's new King Felipe VI arrives to appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool

Spain's new King Felipe VI arrives to appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool

Friday, June 20, 2014
Spain's new King Felipe VI arrives to appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Lizon/Pool
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die cries during the playing of his national anthem before the 2014 World Cup Group C match against Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die cries during the playing of his national anthem before the 2014 World Cup Group C match against Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die cries during the playing of his national anthem before the 2014 World Cup Group C match against Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily

Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, June 20, 2014
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
South Korean elementary school students take part in a evacuation exercise as a part of civil defense training in Seoul, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean elementary school students take part in a evacuation exercise as a part of civil defense training in Seoul, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, June 20, 2014
South Korean elementary school students take part in a evacuation exercise as a part of civil defense training in Seoul, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy stands on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A boy stands on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, June 20, 2014
A boy stands on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Maadi neighbourhood of Aleppo, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A pro-Russian separatist holds a grenade and a cigarette as a woman rides a bicycle in the background in Seversk (Siversk), located near the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian separatist holds a grenade and a cigarette as a woman rides a bicycle in the background in Seversk (Siversk), located near the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 20, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist holds a grenade and a cigarette as a woman rides a bicycle in the background in Seversk (Siversk), located near the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in Baghdad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in Baghdad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Afghan refugee has his eyes tested at a health clinic set up by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

An Afghan refugee has his eyes tested at a health clinic set up by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Friday, June 20, 2014
An Afghan refugee has his eyes tested at a health clinic set up by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Colombia's Cristian Zapata watches as Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony jump during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Colombia's Cristian Zapata watches as Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony jump during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, June 20, 2014
Colombia's Cristian Zapata watches as Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony jump during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Demonstrators attack new cars sitting in a dealership during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil/Chico Ferreira

Demonstrators attack new cars sitting in a dealership during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil/Chico Ferreira

Friday, June 20, 2014
Demonstrators attack new cars sitting in a dealership during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil/Chico Ferreira
An Afghan refugee girl stands with her mother as they wait for their turn to have a medical check-up at a health clinic setup by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

An Afghan refugee girl stands with her mother as they wait for their turn to have a medical check-up at a health clinic setup by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
An Afghan refugee girl stands with her mother as they wait for their turn to have a medical check-up at a health clinic setup by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to mark World Refugee Day in Islamabad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A U.S. Geological Survey satellite image shows smoke rising from the Baiji refinery near Tikrit, Iraq, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Landsat data courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

A U.S. Geological Survey satellite image shows smoke rising from the Baiji refinery near Tikrit, Iraq, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Landsat data courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey

Friday, June 20, 2014
A U.S. Geological Survey satellite image shows smoke rising from the Baiji refinery near Tikrit, Iraq, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Landsat data courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey
People fleeing the military offensive against the Pakistani militants in North Waziristan, travel atop a vehicle with their belongings while entering Bannu, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsan Khattak

People fleeing the military offensive against the Pakistani militants in North Waziristan, travel atop a vehicle with their belongings while entering Bannu, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsan Khattak

Friday, June 20, 2014
People fleeing the military offensive against the Pakistani militants in North Waziristan, travel atop a vehicle with their belongings while entering Bannu, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsan Khattak
Honour guards of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, stand at attention at the Chancellery near the Reichstag in Berlin, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Honour guards of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, stand at attention at the Chancellery near the Reichstag in Berlin, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, June 20, 2014
Honour guards of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, stand at attention at the Chancellery near the Reichstag in Berlin, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Friday, June 20, 2014
Spain's new King Felipe VI, his wife Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor (L) appear on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
England's Wayne Rooney scores his team's first goal past Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

England's Wayne Rooney scores his team's first goal past Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, June 20, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney scores his team's first goal past Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
