Clint Dempsey of the U.S. knocks the ball into the net to score against Portugal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell near Alonei Habashan on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 22, 2014. An attack from inside Syria killed a 13-year-old Israeli boy on the occupied Golan...more
Stewards sit together for a meeting the day before the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by...more
A priest carries a monstrance that holds the consecrated host during a Corpus Christi procession outside a church in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 22, 2014. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body...more
An Interior Ministry security force member assists his colleague to adjust the helmet as they stand guard outside a branch of Russian bank Sberbank which was attacked during a pro-Ukrainian anti-separatist rally in Kiev, June 22, 2014....more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on the outskirts of the town of Udaim in Diyala province, June 22, 2014. Gunmen seized an Iraqi-Syrian border post in Iraq's...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 near memorials by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
The mother of Palestinian Mohammed Attallah mourns his death at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, one of them Attallah, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed...more
Jermaine Jones of the U.S. celebrates with Alejandro Bedoya (L) after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup G soccer match between Portugal and the U.S. at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Belgian fans wave during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A U.S. soldier, part of a NATO peace force, places barbed wire on his Humvee during a protest in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica June 22, 2014. Police in Kosovo fired tear gas and rubber bullets at ethnic Albanian rioters burning police cars...more
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic...more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians, Palestinian medics and a militant group said, as Israel pressed on with its crackdown...more
People enjoy the weather during a warm summer day on the banks of the Garonne and the place de la Bourse in Bordeaux center, southwestern France June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider her excommunication from the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 22, 2014. Kelly, founder of Ordain Women, which...more
Police patrol the area around a man killed after a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A recovering drug addict wrestles with a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological therapy at the Shiliping compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Longyou county, Zhejiang province, China June 19, 2014. Established in 2008, the...more
A woman watches as Latvia's Baltic Bees aerobatic team, in L-39C Albatross airplanes, perform a maneuver during Bucharest International Air Show at Baneasa airport June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen walks out of the field after he was injured during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
An Israeli soldier is seen during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2014. Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics said, as Israel continued its crackdown on...more
Italy's national soccer team player Leonardo Bonucci (R) gives his jersey to a boy who invaded the pitch during a training session at the Maria Lamas Farache-Frasqueirao stadium in Natal, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school in Syria June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
