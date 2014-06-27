Editor's choice
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, Nigeria June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the...more
A woman comforts the sister of three-year-old Palestinian girl Jud al-Danaf during her funeral, in Gaza City June 25, 2014. The Gaza girl was killed and three of her family were wounded in an explosion which residents blamed on Israel. The Israeli...more
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. Several hundred people showed...more
Members of the Amazonian Tatuyo tribe play in their village in the Rio Negro (Black River) near Manaus city, a World Cup host city, June 23, 2014. Because of their proximity to host city Manaus and their warm welcome, the Tatuyo have enjoyed three...more
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi fights for the ball with France's Moussa Sissoko during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to...more
A pro-democracy activist scuffles with police officers while China's top official in charge of relations with Taiwan Zhang Zhijun (not pictured), arrives at the Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, June 25, 2014. China's top official in...more
A patient sits outside a hospital building in Changsha, Hunan province, China June 25, 2014. Firefighters saved the patient who broke a window on the eighth floor and attempted suicide. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded at least four security officers at the hotel in...more
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. A suicide bomber killed himself and wounded several security officers at the hotel in Beirut close to the Saudi Arabian embassy,...more
Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez falls into the goal net after making a save during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Honduras at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Defendants accused of mob sexual assaults stand behind bars at a court in Cairo June 25, 2014. A Cairo court opened a trial against 13 men in connection with mob sexual assaults on women during public rallies, which have caused public outrage in the...more
Men carry a person who fainted while queuing up to receive food supplies at a distribution point for those fleeing the military offensive against militants in North Waziristan, in Bannu, Pakistan June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zahid Mohammad
Bianca and Jack Vaughan arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain for the first day of the Glastonbury Festival after getting married in the local church, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
New vehicles park at a Chinese automobile factory in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 24, 2014. In a country where owning a car has long been a symbol of luxury and success, around 85 percent of Chinese car buyers still buy cars with cash. A push by...more
Shi'ite volunteers from the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council take part in a training in Najaf, June 25, 2014. Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields as U.S. special forces troops and intelligence...more
Kindergarten children are reflected on a memorial tablet inscribed with the names of South Korean soldiers who died during the Korean war, at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul June 25, 2014, the 64th anniversary of the start of the 1950-53...more
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ecuador's Walter Ayovi covers his face with his jersey after their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against France at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one...more
Iran's Andranik Teymourian (R) reacts as Bosnia's Edin Dzeko (L), Miralem Pjanic and Vedad Ibisevic (2nd R) celebrate their team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 25, 2014. ...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.