Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Palestinians wait to see the body of Palestinian militant Osama al-Hosomi during his funeral outside his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip June 27, 2014. An Israeli air strike killed two Palestinian militants, one of them al-Hosomi, and...more
Men work on repairs on the Christ the Redeemer statue with the Maracana stadium in the background, in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Novak Djokovic from Serbia falls during his men's singles match against Gilles Simon from France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman carries a baby as she talks with other women talk at a food distribution in Minkaman, Lakes State, June 27, 2014. About 94,000 people have sought refuge in Minkaman after fighting broke out in neighbouring states, according to the...more
Children, who fled from the violence in Mosul, play during sunset inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq, called on...more
The victim of a bomb explosion at the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian...more
Anti-eviction activists embrace and cry after the eviction of a family in Madrid June 27, 2014. Jorge Manuel Aviles, 57, and his wife Yolanda De Diego, 26, lived in the home that belongs to Kutxabank with their three sons, who are nine and three...more
Protesters run in front of an Israeli military bulldozer during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom, near Nablus, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
A military officer from the honour guards adjusts his cap ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Myanmar's President Thein Sein outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Grigsby (L) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Shane Horton during the second half of their CFL football game in Winnipeg June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
A protester is detained by police officers during a confrontation outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong June 27, 2014. Protesters, including villagers and students, demanded the government to withdraw development plans in northeast New...more
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Sanaa, as Muslims prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip (R) and Sofia Hellqvist look at each other during their news conference where they announced their engagement at Stockholm Palace, June 27, 2014. Prince Carl Philip, third in line to the throne of Sweden, will marry his...more
Kevin Richardson, one of the wrongly convicted "Central Park Five", takes a deep breath as he gets emotional during a news conference to announce the payout for the case at City Hall in New York June 27, 2014. New York City's chief fiscal officer on...more
An officer of Malaysia's Islamic authority uses a telescope to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan, in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. Muslims scan the sky at dusk in the beginning of the lunar calendar's ninth...more
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field...more
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Venus Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy looks at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft (foreground) on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2014. The passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 most...more
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. Picture taken June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghans shout slogans during a protest to support presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, in Kabul June 27, 2014. Thousands of angry protesters marched on the Afghan president's palace on Friday in support of candidate Abdullah's allegations that...more
Israeli police take up positions in the Israeli-Arab town of Umm el-Fahm, during a demonstration by protesters against Israel's military operation to search for three missing Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank, June 27, 2014. Israel on...more
A bride poses for a photographer on an embankment at the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Uruguay's fans gather to express solidarity with player Luis Suarez while they await his arrival outside Montevideo's Carrasco international airport June 26, 2014. Suarez was hit with the longest ban imposed at a World Cup on Thursday as FIFA threw...more
