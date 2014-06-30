Edition:
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a statement posted on jihadist websites said. The group, previously known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS, has renamed itself "Islamic State" and proclaimed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadi as "Caliph" - the head of the state, the statement said. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 30, 2014
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a statement posted on jihadist websites said. The group, previously known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS, has renamed itself "Islamic State" and proclaimed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadi as "Caliph" - the head of the state, the statement said. REUTERS/Stringer
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of the Netherlands kicks a corner flag to celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Mexico and the Netherlands at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of the Netherlands kicks a corner flag to celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between Mexico and the Netherlands at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A local resident holds fragments of shrapnel near an apartment damaged by shelling in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine June 29, 2014. Fighting flared between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists around the eastern flashpoint city despite a truce extended until Monday night, a deadline also set by EU leaders considering new sanctions against Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A local resident holds fragments of shrapnel near an apartment damaged by shelling in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine June 29, 2014. Fighting flared between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists around the eastern flashpoint city despite a truce extended until Monday night, a deadline also set by EU leaders considering new sanctions against Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Costa Rica's Waylon Francis (L) and teammate Jose Miguel Cubero embrace after their team won a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Greece at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. Costa Rica won the penalty shoot-out 5-3 to advance to the quarter-finals. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Costa Rica's Waylon Francis (L) and teammate Jose Miguel Cubero embrace after their team won a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Greece at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. Costa Rica won the penalty shoot-out 5-3 to advance to the quarter-finals. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong garrison soldier stands between dummies during shooting practice on an open day of Shek Kong airbase in Hong Kong June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong garrison soldier stands between dummies during shooting practice on an open day of Shek Kong airbase in Hong Kong June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students at an Islamic boarding school perform prayers at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Students at an Islamic boarding school perform prayers at a mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Brazil soccer fans react as they watch the penalty shootout against Chile during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 game, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 28, 2014. Brazil won the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Brazil soccer fans react as they watch the penalty shootout against Chile during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 game, at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo June 28, 2014. Brazil won the match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Fishermen from Ly Son island release miniature fishing boat models with artificial soldiers into the water during a re-enactment of the Khao Le The Linh ceremony at a Vietnam Cultural village in Dong Mo, outside Hanoi June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Fishermen from Ly Son island release miniature fishing boat models with artificial soldiers into the water during a re-enactment of the Khao Le The Linh ceremony at a Vietnam Cultural village in Dong Mo, outside Hanoi June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 29, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people and left dozens trapped. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 29, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11 people and left dozens trapped. REUTERS/Babu
Arjen Robben (L) of the Netherlands reacts after being tackled by Mexico's Miguel Layun during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Arjen Robben (L) of the Netherlands reacts after being tackled by Mexico's Miguel Layun during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Israeli civilian security officer Rafi Babyan holds the remains of a rocket that was fired from Gaza and landed in Kfar Maimon, outside the central Gaza Strip June 30, 2014. An Israeli army spokesperson said 14 rockets fired from Gaza struck Israel, damaging a house but causing no injuries. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli civilian security officer Rafi Babyan holds the remains of a rocket that was fired from Gaza and landed in Kfar Maimon, outside the central Gaza Strip June 30, 2014. An Israeli army spokesperson said 14 rockets fired from Gaza struck Israel, damaging a house but causing no injuries. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, Spain early June 30, 2014. A wildfire forced the evacuation of 600 people from their homes, most of the evacuated were resident tourists, as two houses were razed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, Spain early June 30, 2014. A wildfire forced the evacuation of 600 people from their homes, most of the evacuated were resident tourists, as two houses were razed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Chinese women holding toy guns dance to a revolutionary song as part of their daily exercise at a square outside a shopping mall in Beijing, June 27, 2014. About 30 local residents formed this "Nanguan" art group that enjoys performing and dancing to revolutionary songs as part of their nightly fitness activity. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese women holding toy guns dance to a revolutionary song as part of their daily exercise at a square outside a shopping mall in Beijing, June 27, 2014. About 30 local residents formed this "Nanguan" art group that enjoys performing and dancing to revolutionary songs as part of their nightly fitness activity. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte is shown the red card by referee Benjamin Williams of Australia after receiving two yellow cards during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Greece at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte is shown the red card by referee Benjamin Williams of Australia after receiving two yellow cards during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Greece at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Greek fans react as they watch a live broadcast of Greece's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Costa Rica, in Athens June 30, 2014. Greece's World Cup exit in the round of 16 came as no real surprise after they again struggled for goals in a major international tournament, netting only three time in four games. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Greek fans react as they watch a live broadcast of Greece's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Costa Rica, in Athens June 30, 2014. Greece's World Cup exit in the round of 16 came as no real surprise after they again struggled for goals in a major international tournament, netting only three time in four games. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Britain's Prince Harry talks to a young motorcyclist during the last day of his tour in Santiago, Chile June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Ruiz/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry talks to a young motorcyclist during the last day of his tour in Santiago, Chile June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Ruiz/Pool
Indian policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in the northern Indian city of Lucknow June 30, 2014. Hundreds of workers protested against the state government over what they say is a deteriorating law and order situation in the Uttar Pradesh state, local media reported. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Indian policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in the northern Indian city of Lucknow June 30, 2014. Hundreds of workers protested against the state government over what they say is a deteriorating law and order situation in the Uttar Pradesh state, local media reported. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Guitarist Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi joins country singer Dolly Parton to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Guitarist Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi joins country singer Dolly Parton to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Muslim women discuss the Koran while waiting to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslim women discuss the Koran while waiting to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
