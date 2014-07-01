Editor's choice
Flames are seen after a blast on the top floor of the family home of an alleged abductor in the West Bank City of Hebron July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People wave German flags as they watch Germany play against Algeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game, during heavy rain at the Fanmeile public viewing arena in Berlin June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
France's Blaise Matuidi (14) and Mathieu Valbuena celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Nigeria at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland at...more
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A layer of foam is seen on the ground as firefighter try to control a fire after oil leaked from a China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) pipeline, in Dalian, Liaoning province early morning July 1, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Oryan Salberg leaves a note on the gravestone of his friend Eric Marsh at the cemetery where the 19 fallen firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew are buried in Prescott, Arizona, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
A woman listens to music as the sun sets as seen between buildings on Boa Viagem beach in Recife June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play as they swim among algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Militant Islamist fighters travel in a vehicle as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the June 2014 graduating class of the New York City Police Academy embrace during their graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
French President Francois Hollande (R) reacts as France team scores a goal against Nigeria in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 30, 2014. REUTERS
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local resident Tatyana Markova walks inside a house damaged by shelling in the Ukrainian eastern city of Slaviansk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is enticed out of his enclosure with a carrot fed to him by a keeper before his annual weighing at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby near Sydney, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abducted, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A stranded dog is seen on the roof of a flooded house in Asuncion June 30, 2014. Parana. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
An Afghan boy reads the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.