Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos kisses the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte province,...more
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The discovery of a body in a Jerusalem forest raised suspicions...more
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves a restaurant in Paris July 2, 2014. Sarkozy said France's justice system was being used for political ends, after he was put under investigation on suspicion of using his influence to gain details of a...more
Residents and protestors attend a town hall meeting to discuss the processing of undocumented immigrants in Murrieta, California July 2, 2014. Dozens more Central Americans caught sneaking into the United States were shipped quietly to California for...more
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. The body of an abducted Palestinian youth was found in Jerusalem, raising suspicions he had been...more
Andy Murray of Britain jumps for a shot during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and...more
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles quarter-final tennis match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone, June 25, 2014. The Ebola outbreak has killed 467 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since February, making it the largest and deadliest ever, according to the...more
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Security personnel attempt to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed into a commercial building on the Utawala estate on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 2, 2014. The Fokker 50 plane was transporting the mild...more
Spanish apprentice bullfighter Miguel Andrades performs a pass to a bull during a master class bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Iraqi security forces pull down a flag belonging to Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a patrol in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 30, 2014. The leader of the al Qaeda offshoot now calling itself...more
Kim Young-ja, a sister of Kim Young-nam who is a South Korean abductee living in North Korea, cries during an interview with Reuters in Jeonju July 2, 2014. Kim Young-nam was a teenager living on the coast of South Korea when he disappeared in 1978,...more
A woman stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer shows members of the media the face of one of two alleged members of the Mara 18 criminal gang after their arrest, in Zona 18, Guatemala City, July 2, 2014. According to local media, members of the Mara 18 criminal gang attacked a...more
Bystanders watch from the sidewalk as rocks and stones litter the street during a protest against a fisheries law which fishermen say the government has failed to improve, in Valparaiso city, Chile July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members of victims killed cry near the site of a landslide in an impoverished neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 2, 2014. A woman and her two children died after their house was destroyed by a landslide triggered by heavy rains, local...more
Children in gowns and mortarboards pose for pictures during their kindergarten graduation ceremony, in Wenxian county, Henan province, China July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince Charles uses a camera during a tour of the Sony UK Technology Centre in Bridgend, Wales July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
