A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, July 3, 2014. Israel faced a second day of violent Palestinian protests in Jerusalem after the discovery of the body of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in a forest near the city. Police clashed with a few dozen stone-throwing Palestinians in Shuafat, but the violence was on a much smaller scale than a day earlier. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, July 3, 2014. Israel faced a second day of violent Palestinian protests in Jerusalem after the discovery of the body of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in a forest near the city. Police clashed with a few dozen stone-throwing Palestinians in Shuafat, but the violence was on a much smaller scale than a day earlier. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. The protesters commemorated Filipino-American Friendship Day with a rally demanding the pullout of U.S. troops in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. The protesters commemorated Filipino-American Friendship Day with a rally demanding the pullout of U.S. troops in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. An unfinished overpass collapsed in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least two people, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN

Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014. An unfinished overpass collapsed in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least two people, emergency officials said. REUTERS/Carlos Greco-DYN
Specialist Geoffrey Friedman reacts to the Dow Jones industrials average passing 17,000 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 3, 2014. The Dow industrials broke above the 17,000 milestone and the S&P 500 came within 1 percent of piercing through 2,000 after the U.S. unemployment rate fell to its lowest in almost six years and the American economy created many more jobs than forecast. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Specialist Geoffrey Friedman reacts to the Dow Jones industrials average passing 17,000 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 3, 2014. The Dow industrials broke above the 17,000 milestone and the S&P 500 came within 1 percent of piercing through 2,000 after the U.S. unemployment rate fell to its lowest in almost six years and the American economy created many more jobs than forecast. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tin Tin Kyaw (3rd R) cries near the body of her husband Soe Min, a 51-year-old man who was killed in a recent riot, at a mosque in Mandalay, Myanmar July 3, 2014. Soe Min was one of two men killed in a second night of rioting in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, a security official said, the latest flare-up in two years of sectarian unrest between Buddhists and Muslims that threatens fledgling reforms. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tin Tin Kyaw (3rd R) cries near the body of her husband Soe Min, a 51-year-old man who was killed in a recent riot, at a mosque in Mandalay, Myanmar July 3, 2014. Soe Min was one of two men killed in a second night of rioting in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, a security official said, the latest flare-up in two years of sectarian unrest between Buddhists and Muslims that threatens fledgling reforms. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Horses cross a pasture as the Butts fire burns above Snell Valley, California July 3, 2014. The fire has scorched more than 4,300 acres since it started. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Horses cross a pasture as the Butts fire burns above Snell Valley, California July 3, 2014. The fire has scorched more than 4,300 acres since it started. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A beggar prays in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A beggar prays in front of Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. The first hurricane of the Atlantic season has hit the North Carolina coast, a wet and windy spoiler of the July Fourth holiday for thousands of Americans as authorities ordered them to evacuate exposed areas. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/Handout

The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. The first hurricane of the Atlantic season has hit the North Carolina coast, a wet and windy spoiler of the July Fourth holiday for thousands of Americans as authorities ordered them to evacuate exposed areas. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/Handout
Hamas' armed wing spokesman speaks during a news conference in Gaza City July 3, 2014. The spokesman said Israel was breaking the 2012 ceasefire agreement and the group would act according to developments on the ground. He said Israel would pay a heavy price in any upcoming war. Israel said it was beefing up its forces along its frontier with the Gaza Strip, in what it called a defensive deployment in response to persistent Palestinian cross-border rocket attacks. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hamas' armed wing spokesman speaks during a news conference in Gaza City July 3, 2014. The spokesman said Israel was breaking the 2012 ceasefire agreement and the group would act according to developments on the ground. He said Israel would pay a heavy price in any upcoming war. Israel said it was beefing up its forces along its frontier with the Gaza Strip, in what it called a defensive deployment in response to persistent Palestinian cross-border rocket attacks. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Men rest as others arrive to pray inside Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Men rest as others arrive to pray inside Baitul Mukarram, Bangladesh's national mosque, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq July 3, 2014. Iraqi insurgents are preparing for an assault on Baghdad, with sleeper cells planted inside the capital to rise up at "Zero Hour" and aid fighters pushing in from the outskirts, according to senior Iraqi and U.S. security officials. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq July 3, 2014. Iraqi insurgents are preparing for an assault on Baghdad, with sleeper cells planted inside the capital to rise up at "Zero Hour" and aid fighters pushing in from the outskirts, according to senior Iraqi and U.S. security officials. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 3, 2014. Israel struck over 15 Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in response to constant rocket fire launched from the Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 3, 2014. Israel struck over 15 Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in response to constant rocket fire launched from the Strip, the Israeli army said in a statement. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Supporters of Egypt's former president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas during clashes with police in Cairo, July 3, 2014. Two men were killed in a bomb blast in Cairo, security sources said, one of several explosions on the anniversary of the army's removal of Egypt's elected Islamist president Mursi. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Supporters of Egypt's former president Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas during clashes with police in Cairo, July 3, 2014. Two men were killed in a bomb blast in Cairo, security sources said, one of several explosions on the anniversary of the army's removal of Egypt's elected Islamist president Mursi. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. Israeli air strikes wounded 15 people in the Gaza Strip, local residents said, and militants kept up rocket fire on Israel, damaging two homes, in rising border tensions following the death of a Palestinian youth. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. Israeli air strikes wounded 15 people in the Gaza Strip, local residents said, and militants kept up rocket fire on Israel, damaging two homes, in rising border tensions following the death of a Palestinian youth. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A worker paints waterproofing on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A worker paints waterproofing on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Ukrainian soldiers drive a military vehicle with a torn Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi, India July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi, India July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Muslim youths pray atop motorcycle taxis during the fasting month of Ramadan in front of Al-Satie Mosque in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A drained pond sits surrounded by scorched land after the the Butts fire burned through Snell Valley, California July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A drained pond sits surrounded by scorched land after the the Butts fire burned through Snell Valley, California July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 3, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands during the festival. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A member of the Montemor forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 3, 2014. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands during the festival. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Shi'ite Muslim girl takes part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi, India July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Shi'ite Muslim girl takes part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi, India July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
