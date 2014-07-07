Editor's choice
Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tariq Khdeir is greeted by his mother after being released from jail in Jerusalem July 6, 2014. An Israeli judge released from jail and placed under house arrest the 15-year-old American of Palestinian descent whose apparent beating by Israeli police...more
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Novak Djokovic of Serbia eats some grass after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Soldiers wave during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defense detachment on Ung Islet, which is defending an outpost in the East Sea of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in...more
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A participant gets a shower after a handball match at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A man suffering from a stab wound receives medical aid, as police officers hold back fans during a public screening of the 2014 Brazil World Cup quarter-final game between Costa Rica and the Netherlands, in San Jose July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos...more
Lotus F1 team driver Pastor Maldonado goes off the track after colliding with Sauber driver Esteban Guitiererrez during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People cheer after hearing the midday Chupinazo rocket announcing the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2014. Tens of thousands of expectant party goers holding red scarves squeezed into the town hall to kick off 204 hours of...more
Two horses fight during the "Rapa Das Bestas" traditional event in the Spanish northwestern village of Sabucedo July 6, 2014. On the first weekend of the month of July, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages...more
Women take a shower next to mannequins wearing Brazil's national soccer team jerseys, and masks and blindfolds placed by protesters, during a protest organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against the 2014 World Cup, in Copacabana beach in...more
Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Volunteer firefighters extinguish a forest fire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches to hit a return during his men's singles final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/SangTan/Pool
A woman stands outside a partly destroyed house after gunmen attacked a Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal town of Lamu, July 6, 2014. Gunmen killed at least 29 people in raids on two separate areas on the Kenyan coast, the interior ministry said....more
Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo runs on the stage after delivering a speech in front of his supporters at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta July 5, 2014. The closest and dirtiest presidential race in Indonesia's young...more
A Muslim worshiper prays after attending early morning prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from York to Sheffield, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Children wearing costumes take part in a re-enactment of a decisive Crusaders battle in northern Israel's Galilee region July 5, 2014. About 50 people participated in the re-enactment of the Battle of the Horns of Hattin, where Muslim forces led by...more
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Participants lie in the mud to break the world record for total number of 'mud angels' at the "Wattoluempiade," or Mud Olympics, in the northern German city of Brunsbuettel, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Belgium's Prince Amedeo kisses his wife Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein at the end of their wedding ceremony, at Santa Maria in Trastevere in central Rome July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
