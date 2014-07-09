Editor's choice
U.S. President Barack Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver, Colorado July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari gestures to Bernard during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah take down a large portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai before a gathering in Kabul July 8, 2014. Abdullah told thousands of supporters he was the winner of last month's run-off...more
A notebook belonging to an al Qaeda fighter, which was found in a former militant training camp in southern Yemen in May 2014, is seen July 8, 2014. The left page shows diagrams depicting various types of ambushes. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. At least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv were shot down mid-air by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, the Israeli military said....more
Museum worker Brittany Janaszak cleans a 94-foot-long blue whale model at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York July 8, 2014. Installed in 1969, the 21,000 pound life-size blue whale model made of fiberglass and polyurethane...more
A runner (partially obscured on L), is gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. This runner was identified by the...more
A girl stands between her parents as they vote in Indonesia's presidential election at a polling station in Ranai on the island of Natuna July 9, 2014. Indonesians began voting in a presidential election that has become a closely fought contest...more
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad....more
Cars are seen in a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 9, 2014. Four cars fell into the pit and one was left stuck on the edge of a railing as the ground sunk, according to local media....more
Marine rescue workers from Sea World attempt to help a juvenile humpback whale stranded at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast, in Queensland July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Brazil's David Luiz (L) is consoled by teammate Thiago Silva after their loss to Germany in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko donates blood for the wounded participants of the military operation against separatists in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Brazil fan cries as she watches the 2014 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and Germany at a fan area in Brasilia, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man stands in front of the skyline after a rainy day in Toronto, Canada July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brazil's David Luiz (L) and Luiz Gustavo react after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house, into a hospital in Gaza City July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Bosnian woman cries while leaning on a truck carrying 173 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2014. The bodies of the 173 recently identified victims of...more
Israeli girls clean a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl cries as she is being hit with a sponge by a Cara Vinagre (Vinegar Face), one of the traditional characters called Kilikis, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
