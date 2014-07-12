Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 12, 2014 | 2:55am EDT

Editor's Choice

An Israeli soldier somersaults from an armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed on a field outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier somersaults from an armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed on a field outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, July 12, 2014
An Israeli soldier somersaults from an armoured personnel carrier (APC) stationed on a field outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 19
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near the coffin of a relative, one of the 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near the coffin of a relative, one of the 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Saturday, July 12, 2014
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near the coffin of a relative, one of the 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 19
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 19
Pro-Russian separatist Arsene Pavlov, call sign "Motorola", and his bride Elena kiss during a marriage ceremony in the registry office of the city of Donetsk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist Arsene Pavlov, call sign "Motorola", and his bride Elena kiss during a marriage ceremony in the registry office of the city of Donetsk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Pro-Russian separatist Arsene Pavlov, call sign "Motorola", and his bride Elena kiss during a marriage ceremony in the registry office of the city of Donetsk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 19
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 12, 2014
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 19
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
6 / 19
A protester holds a Palestinian flag and shouts anti-Israel slogans during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli embassy in Amman July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A protester holds a Palestinian flag and shouts anti-Israel slogans during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli embassy in Amman July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saturday, July 12, 2014
A protester holds a Palestinian flag and shouts anti-Israel slogans during a protest calling for an end to the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli embassy in Amman July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 19
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana July 11, 2014.REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana July 11, 2014.REUTERS

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana July 11, 2014.REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Palestinian medics wheel a stretcher transporting a boy, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
9 / 19
Robert Cerantonio (C), an Australian national and a Muslim convert, is escorted by police intelligence upon arrival at the domestic airport in Manila July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Robert Cerantonio (C), an Australian national and a Muslim convert, is escorted by police intelligence upon arrival at the domestic airport in Manila July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Robert Cerantonio (C), an Australian national and a Muslim convert, is escorted by police intelligence upon arrival at the domestic airport in Manila July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 19
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Close
11 / 19
Ukrainian army soldier from battalion "Aydar" guards local residents as they leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Ukrainian army soldier from battalion "Aydar" guards local residents as they leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Ukrainian army soldier from battalion "Aydar" guards local residents as they leave the village of Metalist near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Close
12 / 19
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry looks at his watch and jokes about the time as he is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) while arriving for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry looks at his watch and jokes about the time as he is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) while arriving for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Saturday, July 12, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry looks at his watch and jokes about the time as he is greeted by Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) while arriving for a dinner at the presidential palace in Kabul, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 19
A native Brazilian attends a news conference of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A native Brazilian attends a news conference of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Saturday, July 12, 2014
A native Brazilian attends a news conference of Germany's national soccer team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 19
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L,front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L,front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. ...more

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy (L,front) sprints to win the 234.5 km seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Epernay to Nancy July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 19
A woman sporting a gag protests against a new law for policing demonstrations, in central Madrid July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A woman sporting a gag protests against a new law for policing demonstrations, in central Madrid July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Saturday, July 12, 2014
A woman sporting a gag protests against a new law for policing demonstrations, in central Madrid July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
16 / 19
Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's Shot Put during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's Shot Put during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's Shot Put during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Hampden Park in Glasgow July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
17 / 19
Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik of Slovakia holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during the trophy tour at the Pohoda music festival in his hometown of Trencin, north of Bratislava, July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik of Slovakia holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during the trophy tour at the Pohoda music festival in his hometown of Trencin, north of Bratislava, July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Saturday, July 12, 2014
Los Angeles Kings' Marian Gaborik of Slovakia holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during the trophy tour at the Pohoda music festival in his hometown of Trencin, north of Bratislava, July 11, 2014.REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Close
18 / 19
A Palestinian protester (bottom) uses a sling shot to propel stones towards Israeli border policemen during clashes following a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian protester (bottom) uses a sling shot to propel stones towards Israeli border policemen during clashes following a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus July 11, 2014. ...more

Saturday, July 12, 2014
A Palestinian protester (bottom) uses a sling shot to propel stones towards Israeli border policemen during clashes following a protest against the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 11 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 10 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 09 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast