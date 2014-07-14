Editor's Choice
The son of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during a refloat operation at Giglio harbour at Giglio Island, Italy, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time in their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014....more
Israeli soldiers stand atop a tank at a staging area, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Argentina's Lionel Messi shake hands after receiving the Golden Glove and Golden Ball awards respectively, after their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014....more
A shell crater is seen as Ukrainian serviceman guards a car with sappers, in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mahindra Moto3 rider Bryan Schouten of the Netherlands fights with compatriot Kalex KTM Moto3 rider Scott Deroue (R) after they crashed during the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit in the eastern German town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal July...more
A relative of Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina fans run away from tear gas as they clash with riot police in Buenos Aires after Argentina lost to Germany in their 2014 World Cup final soccer match in Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Women in kimonos look at pictures they took in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Contestants adjust their traditional attire before going on stage for the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba, South Sudan, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Stewards carry a supporter off the pitch during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's soccer players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Indian policeman keeps a vigil through the window of a residential building next to the Martyrs' graveyard, during Martyrs' Day in Srinagar, Indian-Administered Kashmir, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsarev attends a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinians stand amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A runner is tossed by a Miura fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinians look at a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, as they stand in front of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, wrestles a steer to win the steer wrestling event during the final day of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
