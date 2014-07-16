Editor's Choice
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Residents walk beside a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered the coastal bay of Baseco compound, metro Manila, Philippines, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Fans enjoy the atmosphere during celebrations to mark Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool
An Afghan policeman is seen through the broken windows of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy poses for photographers on the first rest day of the Tour de France cycling race in Besancon, France, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers paint an exterior wall of a power plant in Beijing, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) as it hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, Philippines, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People stand with umbrellas during a rainstorm along the 43rd street at Times Square in New York July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Palestinians look around a house which police said was targeted in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Aerial view of a house in it's compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Afghan man walks next to the cracked side window of a vehicle after was hit by a remote-controlled bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Germany's Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Oezil (L-R) pose for a 'selfie' with the World Cup trophy during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2014....more
National League outfielder Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is unable to catch a ball hit for a triple by American League outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field, Minneapolis....more
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk, Ukraine, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is stopped by security guards as he throws a plastic hammer towards Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam during a meeting on proposing electoral reforms at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, July 15,...more
Items belonging to immigrants who have been caught crossing the border illegally are shown inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas July 15, 2014, where they are processed. REUTERS/ Rick Loomis/Pool
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew and members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad applaud fans during celebrations to mark the team's victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Young surfers, nicknamed 'grommets' in local surfing parlance, wait for their friends to finish a post-sunset session on the waves off Wanda Beach in Sydney, Australia, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun, locally called Glenda, battered the capital, metro Manila, Philippines, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Palestinian boy carries his belongings as he walks inside his family's house which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
