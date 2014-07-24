Editor's Choice

Turkish faithful pray in Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, on "Laylat Al Qadr" during the holy month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, late July 23, 2014. Laylat Al Qadr (Night of Decree) is the anniversary of the night Muslims...more

Turkish faithful pray in Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, on "Laylat Al Qadr" during the holy month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, late July 23, 2014. Laylat Al Qadr (Night of Decree) is the anniversary of the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

