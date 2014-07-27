Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 27, 2014 | 1:20am EDT

Editor's Choice

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed houses in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed houses in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed houses in the Shejaia neighbourhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 18
A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, July 27, 2014
A woman takes a photograph of wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 18
An explosion during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip is pictured from the Israeli border with Gaza, early morning July 26, 2014, before a cease-fire takes effect. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An explosion during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip is pictured from the Israeli border with Gaza, early morning July 26, 2014, before a cease-fire takes effect. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, July 27, 2014
An explosion during an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip is pictured from the Israeli border with Gaza, early morning July 26, 2014, before a cease-fire takes effect. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 18
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom,...more

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Tylan Gregory plays with his daughter Tyla, 5, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 18
Marin County firefighter Brett Grayson watches out for hotspots in a vineyard, as the fast-moving wildfire called "Sand Fire" burns near Plymouth, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Marin County firefighter Brett Grayson watches out for hotspots in a vineyard, as the fast-moving wildfire called "Sand Fire" burns near Plymouth, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Marin County firefighter Brett Grayson watches out for hotspots in a vineyard, as the fast-moving wildfire called "Sand Fire" burns near Plymouth, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
5 / 18
Zack Davies of Wales (L) lands a punch on Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland during their men's light welterweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Zack Davies of Wales (L) lands a punch on Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland during their men's light welterweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Zack Davies of Wales (L) lands a punch on Thabiso Dlamini of Swaziland during their men's light welterweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 18
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 54-km individual time trial 20th stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Bergerac to Perigueux July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 18
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) provides field guidance during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) provides field guidance during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Sunday, July 27, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) provides field guidance during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 26, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 18
Protesters gather at Place de la Republique during a banned demonstration in support of Gaza in central Paris, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters gather at Place de la Republique during a banned demonstration in support of Gaza in central Paris, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Protesters gather at Place de la Republique during a banned demonstration in support of Gaza in central Paris, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 18
Palestinians walk through Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians walk through Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Palestinians walk through Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
10 / 18
A Palestinian woman looks at a shrapnel-scarred wall at the hospital in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman looks at a shrapnel-scarred wall at the hospital in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

Sunday, July 27, 2014
A Palestinian woman looks at a shrapnel-scarred wall at the hospital in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 18
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the palace of Caserta, former residences of the Royal House of Bourbon, before leading a mass, in Caserta, southern Italy July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the palace of Caserta, former residences of the Royal House of Bourbon, before leading a mass, in Caserta, southern Italy July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the palace of Caserta, former residences of the Royal House of Bourbon, before leading a mass, in Caserta, southern Italy July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 18
Pharaoh Haywood plays with his daughter Isis, 2, of Sacramento, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Pharaoh Haywood plays with his daughter Isis, 2, of Sacramento, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works...more

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Pharaoh Haywood plays with his daughter Isis, 2, of Sacramento, during a "Get On the Bus" visiting day to Folsom State Prison arranged by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW) in Folsom, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
13 / 18
Ruan Snyman of South Africa (in blue) is thrown by Martin Rygielski of Canada during their men's +100kg weight category quarter-final judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ruan Snyman of South Africa (in blue) is thrown by Martin Rygielski of Canada during their men's +100kg weight category quarter-final judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Ruan Snyman of South Africa (in blue) is thrown by Martin Rygielski of Canada during their men's +100kg weight category quarter-final judo match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 18
Marie-Julie Malboeuf of Canada lifts during the women's 58kg weightlifting competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Marie-Julie Malboeuf of Canada lifts during the women's 58kg weightlifting competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Marie-Julie Malboeuf of Canada lifts during the women's 58kg weightlifting competition at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 18
Silver medallist Francesca Jones of Wales competes in the ball competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Silver medallist Francesca Jones of Wales competes in the ball competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Sunday, July 27, 2014
Silver medallist Francesca Jones of Wales competes in the ball competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
16 / 18
George and Angela Dyczynski sit on a piece of wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site, July 26, 2014. According to local media, the Perth-based couple's daughter Fatima was aboard the plane. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

George and Angela Dyczynski sit on a piece of wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site, July 26, 2014. According to local media, the Perth-based couple's daughter Fatima was aboard the plane....more

Sunday, July 27, 2014
George and Angela Dyczynski sit on a piece of wreckage of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, during their visit to the crash site, July 26, 2014. According to local media, the Perth-based couple's daughter Fatima was aboard the plane. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 18
A Palestinian woman reacts as she stands next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman reacts as she stands next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib...more

Sunday, July 27, 2014
A Palestinian woman reacts as she stands next to her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 26 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 25 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 24 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast