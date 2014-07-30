Editor's Choice
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, July 29, 2014....more
A U.S. Marine braces against the rotor wash as President Barack Obama arrives via Marine One helicopter to meet with wounded armed service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of Mexican immigrant welfare agency Grupo Beta search in the mountains between Mexico and the U.S. for potential border crossers during a patrol on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Palestinian children play on a mini ferris wheel along a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood...more
Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Youths run along sand dunes during the peak of the summer vacation season on Atalaia beach in Salinopolis, Para state, Brazil, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A woman carries her child as she wades through a flooded street with others after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk, Ukraine, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi, India, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator blocks a street with burning tires during a protest against fuel price hikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinians search for victims as people gather atop the remains of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Frank Baines of Scotland performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the team apparatus final of the artistic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade stand in a circle at a staging area before entering Gaza from Israel July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sycerika McMahon of Northern Ireland is seen underwater as she takes the start for the women's 400m Freestyle heats during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Srinagar, Indian - Administered Kashmir, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he tries to put out a fire at Gaza's main power plant, which witnesses said was hit in Israeli shelling, in the central Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers patrol outside the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Britain's Prince Harry plays with a ball during a visit to the Commonwealth Games Village at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in the east of Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Pope Francis uses an incense burner to bless the coffin of Italian cardinal Francesco Marchisano during a funeral service in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.