Editor's Choice

A Palestinian removes his belongings from his destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling...more
Tunisian guards chase a group of Egyptians at the border crossing of Ras Jdir , southeast of Tunis, August 1, 2014.Tunisian guards shot into the air and fired tear gas on Friday to stop a group of Egyptians from storming across the border with Libya...more
Wales' Nathan Thorley (R) takes a punch from Mauritius' Kennedy St. Pierre in the men's light heavyweight boxing match at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli...more
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israeli shelling near the southern Gaza town of Rafah killed at least 40 people on Friday, the...more
Members of a group of international experts inspect wreckage at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine August 1, 2014. International experts started...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on his phone while his plane refuels at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had breached the truce shortly after it began and...more
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida July 10, 2014. The Florida Keys are famous for their diving, but they are less well known for another quirky attraction: the mailboxes...more
Juma Tayir speaks during an interview at Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in this still image taken from video dated August 3, 2011. Three suspected Islamist militants armed with knives and axes killed Tayir, the imam of China's biggest mosque in the western...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Pakistan Navy diver, attached to a sling rope from a helicopter, holds the body of Sabir, who had drowned on Wednesday, after recovering his body from the Arabian Sea during a search...more
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified...more
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Wadi al-Joz during a protest against the Israeli offensive on Gaza August 1, 2014. Israel...more
Jennifer Abel of Canada dives during the women's 1m Springboard final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of People's Liberation Army (PLA) coastal defence force jumps through a burning obstacle during a drill to mark the 87th Army Day at a military base in Qingdao, Shandong province July 29, 2014. The PLA Army Day falls on August 1 every year....more
An Israeli soldier carries a shell at a mobile artillery unit while it fires towards the Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday and killed more than 50 Palestinians in renewed shelling, saying militants had...more
Calgary Stampeders' Joe West (L) is blocked from catching a pass by BC Lions' Ronnie Yell during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A vendor lights a rose with a torch for customers to check ahead of the upcoming Qixi Festival at a flower market in Kunming, Yunnan province, August 1, 2014. Qixi, also known as the Double Seventh Festival and the Chinese version of Valentine's Day,...more
Palestinian protesters run after Israeli troops fired tear gas during clashes at a demonstration against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 1, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza...more
