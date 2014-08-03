Editor's Choice
Ukrainian servicemen, who are members of an artillery section, take cover after firing a cannon during a military operation against pro-Russian separatists near Pervomaisk, Luhansk region August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Zur Goldin (R), brother of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, and other family members talk to the media outside their home in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba August 2, 2014. Several ceasefires between Israel and the Gaza Strip's dominant Islamist...more
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A landslide victim with wounds on his head undergoes treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu after being rescued from a landslide in northeast Nepal August 2, 2014. A massive landslide...more
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social...more
Relatives of Palestinian Oday Jaber, whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Karbatha near Ramallah August 2,...more
A damaged car is removed from the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 2, 2014. A series of explosions caused by a gas leak killed 25 people and injured 267 in Taiwan's second city on Friday, sending flames shooting 15...more
Israeli soldiers play with a ball near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to...more
A damaged locomotive is pictured at the scene of a train crash in Mannheim August 2, 2014. A German passenger train collided with a freight train late on Friday, injuring 42 people, 4 of them seriously, police said. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Valencia's Andre Gomes (L) challenges Monaco's Anthony Martial during their Emirates Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Oday Jaber whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, during his...more
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Tristan Jackson (top) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks' Kevin Scott during the first half of their CFL football game in Ottawa August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medical personnel transport a victim of a factory explosion, at a hospital in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, August 2, 2014. An explosion killed at least 65 people and injured more than 120...more
Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses for photographs with fans after Jamaica won the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An Israeli soldier checks a tank near the border with Gaza August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army officer may have been captured, but said the incident likely preceded and...more
A herd of horses run on a grassland in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 31, 2014. Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A reveller poses during the 23rd Street Parade dance music event in Zurich August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to achieving its main war...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.