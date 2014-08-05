Editor's choice
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media....more
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Light is beamed into the sky from Trafalgar Square to mark the100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cast member Antonio Banderas poses for a photograph as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "The Expendables 3" at Leicester Square in London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Employees work on a crane above an E-70 wind turbine manufactured by German company Enercon for La Compagnie du Vent (GDF SUEZ Group) during its installation at a wind farm in Meneslies, Picardie region, France July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Forensic experts look at a makeshift marker denoting evidence during recovery work at the site of the downed Malaysian airliner MH17 near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as they cool down in the hot weather at a fountain in Tokyo August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A severely injured person is carried through a window onto a train heading to Kunming to receive better medical treatment at a railway station after an earthquake struck, in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry look at the Tower of London's 'Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red' poppy installation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in London August 5, 2014....more
Mao Changxue changes his son's clothes after the boy's body was dug out from the debris of their home in Longtoushan town in Ludian county of Zhaotong, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a picture as he stands among debris of collapsed buildings after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
An Israeli soldier from the paratroopers brigade drinks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys climb down a wall near the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem August 4, 2014. A Palestinian killed an Israeli and overturned a bus with a construction vehicle and a gunman wounded a soldier in attacks in Jerusalem...more
A briefcase with a hidden gun belonging to security personnel is seen during India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Nepali Prime Minister Sushil Koirala in Kathmandu August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of a girl from the Abu Nejim family, whom medics said was killed along with other eight family members by an Israeli air strike, before her burial at a cemetery in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip...more
Members of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Donbass" prepare to relocate to another base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan wave flags in a boat on their way to an election rally in Istanbul August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Liu Jiali (C) sits on a sofa next to his collapsed house as rescuers are trying to find his wife and child who were buried underneath the debris after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province August 4, 2014....more
A tank drives through a water obstacle on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow August 4, 2014. The tank competition, where teams compete in tests of driving and shooting, will for the first time bring together...more
Cast member Megan Fox poses with fans at the premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in Los Angeles, California August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Lord Shiva walk through the banks after filling their pots with the water from the river Ganga in Allahabad, India August 4, 2014. Hundreds of the Kanwarias carry holy water from the Ganga to their hometowns to be...more
A Tumbleweed brand Cypress 24 model Tiny House is towed down the highway near Boulder, Colorado August 4, 2014. The Tiny House Movement started some years ago with people around the world building really small living spaces and loving their new...more
