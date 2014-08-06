Simeon Garratt, son of Canadian couple Kevin and Julia Dawn Garratt who are being investigated in China for threatening national security, talks to a Reuters journalist outside of his residence in Vancouver, British Columbia August 5, 2014. Kevin said he ran a prayer and training facility outside the Chinese city of Dandong which was frequented by North Koreans, many of whom were converted to Christianity before re-entering the isolated country. Kevin, who with his wife Julia, is being investigated for suspected theft of military and intelligence information, also ran a coffee shop in Dandong, which was closed with a notice in the window reading: "See you soon." REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close