A People's Liberation Army soldier takes a nap on a collapsed wall, amongst the debris during a break in rescue operations, after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Protesters hold a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev August 7, 2014. Tensions flared on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February,...more
Soum Rithy (C), who lost his father and three siblings during the Khmer Rouge regime, breaks out in tears and hugs another survivor after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge...more
The hitchBOT is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. The hitch hiking robot is part of a social experiment to see if drivers will pick up and drop off the robot...more
A Palestinian sits amid the ruins of destroyed homes in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
National Legislative Assembly members gather before convening their first session at the parliament house in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A worker uses a laptop inside his dormitory near a residential construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian serviceman checks his weapon as a fellow soldier rests on a bed near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, Donetsk region August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A member of the South Korean Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team takes part in an anti-terror drill ahead of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon August 6, 2014. The 17th Asian Games will be held from...more
An Afghan refugee child sits at the front door of his home in the village of Sardaryab outside Peshawar, Pakistan August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
London Mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves after giving a speech on the European Union, in London August 6, 2014. Johnson, widely regarded as a potential challenger to Prime Minister David Cameron, said he would try to run for parliament in...more
Paramilitary policemen use flashlights to search for the body of a boy, buried under the debris, at night after an earthquake hit the Longtoushan township of Ludian county, Yunnan province, China August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli soldier rests near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Speaker liaison Genevieve Netter is silhouetted against a Black Hat logo during the Black Hat USA 2014 hacker conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman sunbathes on San Lorenzo beach in Gijon, northern Spain, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schinias, east of Athens, July 24, 2014. Ten years after Greece hosted the world's greatest sporting extravaganza, many of its once-gleaming...more
Brazil's soccer player David Luiz, newly-signed player for French soccer club Paris St Germain, poses beside a poster of himself after a news conference at the Peninsula Paris luxury hotel in Paris, August 7, 2014. Luiz has signed a five year...more
A Palestinian woman loads her suitcases onto a luggage cart before crossing into Gaza through Israel's Erez crossing August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative mourns as he carries the coffin of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, during his funeral in Ras al-Ain...more
Dancers from the Australian Ballet are pictured in the Bondi Icebergs ocean-side pool in Sydney, August 7, 2014. The dancers, taking advantage of the pool being emptied for cleaning, were promoting their February 2015 production of Swan Lake at...more
A Palestinian man is seen through the window of a damaged building as he climbs amid the ruins in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6,...more
