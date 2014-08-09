Editor's Choice
The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in...more
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An election poster of Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan reading "Adds strength to Turkey's power" is seen in Istanbul August 8, 2014. Erdogan is set to secure his place in history as Turkey's first popularly-elected...more
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga troops stands on a tank during an operation against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered...more
A girl looks through the window of a minibus as her family prepares to leave the Beit Hanoun neighbourhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip resumed rocket fire into Israel on Friday after Egyptian-mediated talks in...more
A boy takes a bath from a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of Kolkata August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An internal court video shows British investigator Peter Humphrey arriving at a courtroom after a lunch break, during his trial at Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court August 8, 2014. Chinese prosecutors on Friday charged Humphrey and his...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescuers pull the body of Xie Qiao, a coastal defence soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), out of a lake after an earthquake hit Ludian county, August 8, 2014. Xie went...more
Estela de Carlotto (bottom, R), president of human rights organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo), embraces her grandson Ignacio Hurban as others applaud during a news conference in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2014....more
Supporters of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood wave Jordanian, Palestinian and Islamic flags, as they shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman August 8, 2014. Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 in response...more
A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian...more
Soldiers light candles in memory of the Georgian soldiers killed during Georgia's war conflict with Russia over the breakaway region of South Ossetia in 2008, at the memorial cemetery in Tbilisi, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Aug 7, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) comes out of the tunnel before pre-game introductions before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne August 8, 2014. Suarez is appealing against a four-month ban from all football-related activities for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini...more
Bodysurfers and boogie boarders catch waves at Sandy beach on the east side of Oahu as Tropical Storm Iselle passes through the Hawaiian islands, in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 8, 2014. The center of Tropical Storm Iselle made landfall on Hawaii's Big...more
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered Yazidi refugees fleeing Islamist militants in Iraq, but there was...more
Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. The Israeli military responded with air strikes at "terror sites" across the Gaza Strip on Friday after militants launched rockets from the enclave, an Israeli military spokesman...more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medics check the body of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom they said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air...more
