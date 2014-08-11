Editor's choice
Fire is seen after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinian woman Amani Baraka, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during her funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as a fire burns in a building that witnesses say was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Pilar...more
An injured man reacts at a damaged site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar district of Aleppo August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province...more
A member of security forces watches as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts a shadow as he addresses to supporters in front of the party headquarters in Ankara August 10, 2014. Erdogan secured his place in history as Turkey's first directly...more
A Palestinian man reacts in front of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike before a 72-hour truce, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Merlin, a border terrier, chews on a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City's Lower East Side July 25, 2014. The Ryders Alley Trencher-fed Society (R.A.T.S.) is a group of enthusiasts who take their dogs out to hunt...more
Israeli soldiers stand next to a hole in the ground they suspect is connected to a tunnel, outside the Gaza Strip August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command night vision video footage shows the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9, 2014. REUTERS/U.S....more
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk Province, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A boy dressed as a holy cow participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra festival also known as "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises after an explosion in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian, who was injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip, is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after the arrival of a group of injured Palestinians at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey August 11, 2014. Four wounded Palestinians from the Gaza...more
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon outside the town of Mosta, celebrating the feast of its patron saint, in central Malta, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Bella Thorne (L) and Zendaya arrive at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
An Israeli military bulldozer demolishes a part of the house of Palestinian man Zakaria al-Aqra during a raid near the West Bank city of Nablus August 11, 2014. Israeli troops killed Zakaria al-Aqra in the occupied West Bank during a raid on his...more
The mother of Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling, holds his hand as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A still image captured from the U.S. Central Command video footage shows Yazidis approaching bundles after the U.S. military airdrop of food and water for thousands of Iraqi citizens threatened by the Islamic State near Sinjar, Iraq on August 9,...more
People react during what witnesses say was an Israeli air strike as the explosion from an impacting missile illuminates a building in the background in Gaza City August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supermoon raises over Petare slum in Caracas August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
