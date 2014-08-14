Editor's Choice
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, Iraq, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, mourns the death of a family member at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, Iraq, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts near a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, Ukraine, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Israeli soldiers keep guard at a protest by Palestinians against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh, Russia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The mother-in-law of Palestinian translator Ali Shehda Abu Afash, whom medics said was killed when unexploded munitions blew up, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An interception by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel before a 72-hour ceasefire was due to expire August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The horse of the "Civetta" or Owl parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
A man and a person dressed as fox are seen at the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Palestinian hurls stones toward Israeli soldiers during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inside a paddle court inside a sports center after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern...more
Nuri al-Maliki (2nd R), acting Defence Minister Saadoun al-Dulaimi (R) and Lieutenant General Abboud Qanbar (C) attend the funeral ceremony of Gen. Majid Abdul Salam at the defence ministry in Baghdad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A believer attends a service as Interior Ministry members stand guard near the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery on the day of the election of the Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, in Kiev, Ukraine, August 13, 2014....more
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Palestinian man rests inside his makeshift shelter next to the remains of his house, which witnesses said was destroyed in the Israeli offensive, during a 72-hour truce in Khan Younis the southern Gaza Strip August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was running third in polls ahead of Brazil's October presidential election, in Santos August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in his military costume inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in San Antonio de los Banos outside Havana City, Cuba, August...more
A woman from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, cleans her child in an abandoned building being used with other displaced people as their main residence outside the city of Dohuk, Iraq, August 14, 2014....more
Pope Francis is greeted by well-wishers as he is flanked by South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2nd R) upon his arrival at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
