A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood in the Asian part of the city in Turkey, August 14, 2014. The house, known as "Lone house", belongs to a family who had refused to allow its demolition, bringing the project to a standstill for months. The owner of the house has finally reached an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, paving the way for the building's demolition, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

