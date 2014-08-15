Editor's Choice
People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by an unnamed police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, at the borough of Brooklyn in New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Giuseppe Zedde of "Leocorno" or Unicorn parish rides his horse during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena August 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A floating sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle' is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Australia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic...more
First Lt. Matthew Greene (L) comforts his mother, Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, as she pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014....more
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a damaged board with an image of Jesus Christ, which was left by pro-Russian separatists, at a check point in the town of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood in the Asian part of the city in Turkey, August 14, 2014. The house, known as "Lone house", belongs to a family who had refused to...more
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to a protester wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask while he walks through a peaceful demonstration as communities continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14,...more
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest in London, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
North Korea (the dark area) and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. The clarity of the night image is possible thanks to the European Space Agency's NightPod, installed on the station...more
A sales assistant waits for customers next to TV sets broadcasting a report on Pope Francis' arrival, in Seoul, South Korea, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People release doves as they pray for the war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2014, on the 69th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Former Israeli President Shimon Peres and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walk together during a tour to see a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammate Azhar Ali (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the first day of their second and final test cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
An African immigrant man and an African immigrant woman chat inside a paddle court as they rest inside a sports centre after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon...more
A policeman takes a picture with his mobile phone as he searches the New Life Fertility clinic in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl wearing a ballet tutu balances herself as she crosses a fountain, in front of in the Cathedral of Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.