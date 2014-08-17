Editor's Choice

Edition:
Sam's Meat Market & More employee Steve Sumad rubs his neck as he surveys damage caused by looters the night before in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Hooper (L), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks, including their captain Richie McCaw (C), during their Rugby Championship match in Sydney August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014....more

Ukrainian servicemen detain a pro-Russian activist at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Carlo Sanna, the jockey of "Valdimontone" or Ram parish, crashes at the San Martino curve during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Members of the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band react to winning the annual World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, Scotland August 16, 2014. The event includes 300 performances from about 223 pipe bands all around the world. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Members of the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band react to winning the annual World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green, Scotland August 16, 2014. The event includes 300 performances from about 223 pipe bands all around the world....more

A man from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits on the ground at Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits on the ground at Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Arsenal's players celebrate Aaron Ramsey's (obscured) goal against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Arsenal's players celebrate Aaron Ramsey's (obscured) goal against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A journalist tours a tunnel that was dug underneath a neighbourhood close to the residential compound of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A journalist tours a tunnel that was dug underneath a neighbourhood close to the residential compound of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Protesters hang out of a car as they honk their horn and chant during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters hang out of a car as they honk their horn and chant during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pitch invader is restrained after taking a Tottenham Hotspur freekick during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Upton Park in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A pitch invader is restrained after taking a Tottenham Hotspur freekick during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Upton Park in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pawel Wojciechowski of Poland reacts as he competes in the men's pole vault final during the European Athletics Championships in Zurich August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Pawel Wojciechowski of Poland reacts as he competes in the men's pole vault final during the European Athletics Championships in Zurich August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Protestors march and hold their fists aloft during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protestors march and hold their fists aloft during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saskatchewan Roughriders' wide receiver Ryan Smith (L) tries to get away from Montreal Alouettes' running back Tyrell Sutton (20) during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan August 16, 2014.REUTERS/David Stobbe

Saskatchewan Roughriders' wide receiver Ryan Smith (L) tries to get away from Montreal Alouettes' running back Tyrell Sutton (20) during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan August 16, 2014.REUTERS/David Stobbe

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson (C) greets members of the "Outcast" motorcycle club before a vigil in the neighborhood where teenager Michael Brown was shot, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson (C) greets members of the "Outcast" motorcycle club before a vigil in the neighborhood where teenager Michael Brown was shot, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Argentina's Juan Martin (R) tackles South Africa's captain,Jean de Villiers during their Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Argentina's Juan Martin (R) tackles South Africa's captain,Jean de Villiers during their Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Masked individuals carry items out of a liquor store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Masked individuals carry items out of a liquor store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

