Editor's Choice

A police officer raises his weapon at a car speeding in his general direction as a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators stands on the sidewalk during further protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Alexander, 4, walks with a toy at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State (IS) insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A bull with its horns set on fire is seen during the El Novillo de Bombas festival in Mira, north of Quito, Ecuador, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators stand in the middle of West Florissant as they react to tear gas fired by police during ongoing protests in reaction to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Lebanon's Eric Melki (L) fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A refugee woman from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits with a child inside a tent at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Palestinians ride in a motorbike rickshaw past the ruins of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, on the fifth day of ceasefire in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Los Angeles Clippers' new owner Steve Ballmer is introduced at a fan event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A man look on as firefighters work at a damaged building after an explosion at a residential building in Changzhi, Shanxi province, China, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
An Israeli soldier reads a book in a staging area near the border with the northern Gaza Strip August 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Police stand guard during a news conference by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force armoured tanks fire during an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, Japan, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Police officers point their weapons at demonstrators protesting against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A woman cries as she bids farewell to military troops as they leave, having concluded their earthquake rescue operation, in Qiaojia county, Yunnan province, China, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Police officers detain a demonstrator for protesting Michael Brown's murder in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A German army Transall C-160 plane is prepared for a return flight in Erbil, Iraq, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Heimken/Pool

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Eleven-year-old Renzo somersaults at a traffic junction in the San Borja district in Lima August 18, 2014. Renzo and his 9-year-old brother Gianpierre perform on streets to make a living from tips given by drivers, make an average of $7 a day between the two brothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Brown family attorney Daryl Parks points on an autopsy diagram to the head wound that was likely fatal to Michael Brown during a news conference in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
The Chilean ferry "Amadeo" is seen after it ran aground in the area of Paso Kirke, near Puerto Natales city, south of Santiago, Chile, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Chilean Navy

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
