Editor's Choice
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 20, 2014....more
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A picture of the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is seen through a damaged glass screen in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tracer bullets ricochet off their targets as Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks fire their machine guns during a night session of an annual training exercise at Higashifuji training field near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 19,...more
A Palestinian boy fleeing with his family from their house in the Shejaia neighborhood, looks out of a car window in the east of Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka,...more
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mercedes-Benz's large logo is seen between walls at a construction site in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Health inspection officers help a mock patient get into a negative pressure isolation stretcher, during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of transporting an Ebola victim, at Shenzhen Entry-exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, in Shenzhen,...more
Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown, near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 20, 2014....more
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen (at right) as a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is fired to intercept them, before a five-day ceasefire was due to expire, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cleaners abseil down one of the faces of Big Ben, to clean and polish the clock face, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Resident John West hands a rose to a police officer, showing his appreciation with help in cleanup efforts in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) and his attorneys Tony Buzbee (L) and David Botsford are seen in the booking area at the Travis County courthouse in Austin, Texas August 19, 2014.REUTERS/Ashley Landis
A man takes a "selfie" as he stands with a Ukrainian flag on a Soviet-style star re-touched with blue paint so it resembles the yellow-and-blue national colors of Ukraine, atop the spire of a building in Moscow August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Varlamov
Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest against the jailing of a Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with a recruitment order , in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more
A Palestinian woman inspects her house that witnesses said was damaged during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.