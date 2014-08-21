Editor's Choice
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), takes part in field training in Najaf, Iraq, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, Liberia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A warning sign blocks the road to Bardarbunga volcano, some 12.5 miles away, in the north-west region of the Vatnajokull glacier, Iceland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man gets his shave done by a roadside barber as another reads a newspaper while waiting for his turn, in New Delhi, India, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group brandish their weapons during a gathering near Sanaa, Yemen, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party Imran Khan addresses his supporters during what has been dubbed a "freedom march" in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police officers in riot gear watch demonstrators protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown from the side of a building in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle that was set on fire during a protest at Golaghat district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a flooded highway after heavy rainfall hit Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A nurse holds the hand of a premature baby, who was born at five months of pregnancy, after feeding it with expressed breast milk on the first day of donation at a hospital in Medellin, Columbia, August 20, 2014. Nursing mothers who have volunteered...more
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Chinese artist Zhou Jie (R) looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing, China, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman takes a picture of Ukrainian military vehicles taking part in a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A student looks through the main gate of the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, Chile, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Palestinian policeman reacts as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed three senior Hamas military commanders, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip...more
