Editor's Choice
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza...more
McLaren Mercedes team members dump buckets of ice water onto Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain as he takes part in the "Ice Bucket Challenge" after the first practice session at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 22,...more
A woman, named Anastasia, reacts after meeting her son Daniel, 4, who has arrived from the town Sukhodilsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region and just crossed the border, at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August...more
An Israeli soldier takes cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, at a site where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli...more
A relative (C) of a victim of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 disaster prays as the plane carrying victims' remains arrives for a repatriation ceremony at the Bunga Raya complex of KLIA airport in Sepang August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski jumps over VfL Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Max Gruen during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman holds her daughter next to a synagogue that was damaged by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security...more
Children from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for food by a fire in Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Texas Governor Rick Perry, a possible Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential race, answers questions from reporters following an appearance at a business leaders luncheon in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sailors man the rails of the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, as it departs its home port in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. The aircraft carrier and its strike group, made up of guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and...more
A man stands next to a car which was damaged by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources...more
A tourist from Britain takes in the sun on a river boat near Homps along the Canal du Midi, southwestern France, August 12, 2014, during summer holidays. This 360-km network of navigable waterways links the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean...more
Yang Fangxu (bottom L) of China fails to receive the ball during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match against Japan in Tokyo August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People gather at a window to watch a procession by followers of the Yoruba religion as part of a festival to celebrate the Osun river goddess in Osogbo, southwest Nigeria August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A local resident looks at a traditional torii gate at a partially damaged shrine where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. Heavy rain delayed a search on Friday for more than 50...more
Aug 22, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) makes the catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Adarius Glanton (57) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Patriots defeated the Panthers 30-7. Mandatory...more
A man pushes a burning tyre during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman and a child stay at a maternity hospital in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
