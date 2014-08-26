Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 8:01am EDT

Editor's choice

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces the statue of Saint James during her visit to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, Spain August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lavandeira Jr/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces the statue of Saint James during her visit to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, Spain August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lavandeira Jr/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces the statue of Saint James during her visit to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, Spain August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lavandeira Jr/Pool
Close
2 / 24
Children play in a fountain in the late afternoon sun in Lower Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children play in a fountain in the late afternoon sun in Lower Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Children play in a fountain in the late afternoon sun in Lower Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 24
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
4 / 24
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there to markets across Somalia. Britain, whose large ethnic Somali community sustained a lucrative demand for the leaves, banned khat from July as an illegal drug. This prohibition jolted the khat market, creating a supply glut in Somalia and pushing down prices, to the delight of the many connoisseurs of its amphetamine-like high. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there to...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there to markets across Somalia. Britain, whose large ethnic Somali community sustained a lucrative demand for the leaves, banned khat from July as an illegal drug. This prohibition jolted the khat market, creating a supply glut in Somalia and pushing down prices, to the delight of the many connoisseurs of its amphetamine-like high. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 24
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off the coast of Tripoli, Libya August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off the coast of Tripoli, Libya August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off the coast of Tripoli, Libya August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Close
6 / 24
Participants laugh during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event. This year it was held in Battery City Park along the Hudson River. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants laugh during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event. This year it was held in Battery City Park along the Hudson River....more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants laugh during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event. This year it was held in Battery City Park along the Hudson River. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 24
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" watches his wife, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams on the red carpet at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" watches his wife, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams on the red carpet at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" watches his wife, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams on the red carpet at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 24
A Palestinian man searches for his belongings from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man searches for his belongings from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A Palestinian man searches for his belongings from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
9 / 24
A performer poses as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

A performer poses as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A performer poses as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 24
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech in the rain on the Ile de Sein, an island located near the Pointe-du-Raz, off the Brittany coast, August 25, 2014. Earlier in the day, President Hollande asked his prime minister to form a new government, looking to impose his will on the cabinet after rebel leftist ministers had called for an economic policy U-turn. The surprise move came the day after the outspoken Economy Minister had condemned what he called fiscal "austerity" and attacked euro zone powerhouse Germany's "obsession" with budgetary rigour. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech in the rain on the Ile de Sein, an island located near the Pointe-du-Raz, off the Brittany coast, August 25, 2014. Earlier in the day, President Hollande asked his prime minister to form a new...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech in the rain on the Ile de Sein, an island located near the Pointe-du-Raz, off the Brittany coast, August 25, 2014. Earlier in the day, President Hollande asked his prime minister to form a new government, looking to impose his will on the cabinet after rebel leftist ministers had called for an economic policy U-turn. The surprise move came the day after the outspoken Economy Minister had condemned what he called fiscal "austerity" and attacked euro zone powerhouse Germany's "obsession" with budgetary rigour. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 24
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his "super" weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission. Calling himself Mangetsu-man, he first appeared on the streets of Tokyo last year without any publicity or fanfare and mainly cleans around the city's Nihonbashi bridge. Historically, Nihonbashi bridge is Tokyo's most famous bridge until an expressway was constructed over it shortly before the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and ruined what was for many its iconic status. Mangetsu-man is one among many who are petitioning for the government to get rid of the overhead highway and clean it up ahead of the next Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his "super" weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission. Calling himself Mangetsu-man, he first appeared on the streets of Tokyo last year without any publicity or fanfare and mainly cleans around the city's Nihonbashi bridge. Historically, Nihonbashi bridge is Tokyo's most famous bridge until an expressway was constructed over it shortly before the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and ruined what was for many its iconic status. Mangetsu-man is one among many who are petitioning for the government to get rid of the overhead highway and clean it up ahead of the next Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 24
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" holds flowers during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" holds flowers during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" holds flowers during a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 24
Smoke and sand are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke and sand are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Smoke and sand are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Close
14 / 24
Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool
Close
15 / 24
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 24
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, cries next to fellow supporters during a speech by Qadri in front of the Parliament house building during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, cries next to fellow supporters during a speech by Qadri in front of the Parliament house building during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 25,...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, cries next to fellow supporters during a speech by Qadri in front of the Parliament house building during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
Better Together leader Alistair Darling (L) and First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond debate over Scottish independence at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow August 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Better Together leader Alistair Darling (L) and First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond debate over Scottish independence at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow August 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Better Together leader Alistair Darling (L) and First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond debate over Scottish independence at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow August 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Cheskin/Pool
Close
18 / 24
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
19 / 24
A supporter of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party Imran Khan, a former international cricketer, cheers while listening to him speak during what has been dubbed a "freedom march" in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party Imran Khan, a former international cricketer, cheers while listening to him speak during what has been dubbed a "freedom march" in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A supporter of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party Imran Khan, a former international cricketer, cheers while listening to him speak during what has been dubbed a "freedom march" in Islamabad August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
20 / 24
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles,...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" during the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 24
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside Dohuk, Iraq August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside Dohuk, Iraq August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aid at an abandoned building that they are using as their main residence, outside Dohuk, Iraq August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
22 / 24
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, Assam state, India, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, Assam state, India, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, Assam state, India, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 25 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 24 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 23 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 22 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast