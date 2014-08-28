Editor's choice
Women sing and dance at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu August 28, 2014. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu...more
A woman and her kids react during the funeral of their relatives - two Palestinian children Mohammed and Oamr al-Brim who witnesses said were killed in an Israeli air strike before a ceasefire was declared - in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip...more
Ukrainian servicemen play basketball in a school building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Hamas militants display weapons as they celebrate what they say was a victory over Israel, in front of a destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Peter Theo Curtis, an American writer released this week after nearly two years of captivity in Syria, pauses while talking to reporters near his mother's home in Cambridge, Massachusetts August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, attend a news conference in Kiev August 27, 2014. Ukraine said its forces had captured a group of Russian paratroopers who had crossed into Ukrainian territory on a "special...more
Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish volunteers take part in searches for missing New Jersey native Aaron Sofer, 23, in the Jerusalem forest August 28, 2014. Hundreds of Israeli police officers and volunteers have been searching for the American seminary student...more
A Palestinian boy looks out of his damaged house after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. Honduras is blighted with the world's highest murder...more
Palestinians stand atop an electrical pole after power was cut in the area during an Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli military chief Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz (L) and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon attend a news conference at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie "The President" at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh holds a gun as he appears for the first time since the start of a seven-week conflict during a rally by Palestinians celebrating what they said was a victory over Israel, in Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
A patient surnamed Hu goes through a medical check before a surgery at a hospital in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, August 27, 2104. The hospital is preparing to place a titanium mesh produced by a 3D printer into Hu's head to help him rebuild the shape of...more
A swimmer catches a wave at "The Wedge" wave break in Newport Beach, California August 27, 2014. Tall waves pounded the Southern California coast from Hurricane Marie in the Pacific Ocean, causing coastal flooding in Seal Beach, California, and...more
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a "Better Together" rally in Dundee, Scotland August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An aerial view during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Malmo supporters hold flares as they celebrate after winning their Champions League playoff second leg soccer match against Salzburg in Malmo, Sweden August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency
Photographer Maria Pirsch falls on the road after being hit by anti-riot policemen during a protest staged by state-run workers who were seeking to block a road in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Giant panda triplets turn one month old at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Cambodian security officers carry a woman during a protest over land disputes near the National Assembly in Phnom Penh August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A surfer looks at waves as storm clouds move in from the Pacific Ocean at Sydney's Manly Beach August 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
