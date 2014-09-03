Editor's choice
Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the center of Paynesville, Liberia in this still image taken from a September 1, 2014 video. REUTERS
A turret with a gun from a Ukrainian army tank is pictured at the site of a destroyed Ukrainian check-point as road workers clear debris outside the town of Olenivka near the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestinian take part in a military show in Gaza City September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" inspect weapons hidden by pro-Russian separatists in the basement of an unfinished house in Slaviansk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Two men stand on the roof of a damaged building after a Libyan war plane crashed in the eastern city of Tobruk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands near a car after heavy rains damaged a street in Veracruz September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonatan Rosas
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A sculpture of a giant hippopotamus, "HippopoThames", built by artist Florentjin Hofman is towed up the Thames past the Houses of Parliament in central London, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
An anti-government protester takes a morning bath with others at a public pump during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A cross and bullet are seen on Ukrainian serviceman as he stands in his camp near Donetsk September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and Director for Energy Markets at the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt open the Vojany-Uzhhorod pipeline during the official launch ceremony at a compressor...more
Myanmar's former beauty queen May Myat Noe gives a news conference at a restaurant in Yangon September 2, 2014. REUTRS/Soe Zeya Tun
Anti-government protesters sleep under a truck with a poster of their leader Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, as they camp outside the parliament house during the Revolution March in Islamabad...more
A child migrant plays on a tricycle outside prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta, Malta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man drinks tea while standing next to a roadside tea shop in Kolkata, India September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Displaced Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Mohammed Harith Youssif, 25, walks with his 20-year-old bride Reem Ahmed, a Sunni Muslim who fled from the violence in Mosul, during their wedding at a school in Baghdad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army react as they carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A person stands in front of a 25.3-meter-long giant rabbit designed by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at an old aircraft hangar as part of the Taoyuan Land Art Festival in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Alexei Didenko, a deputy for the Russian State Duma, dumps a bucket of cold water on himself in front of the American embassy in Moscow, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
