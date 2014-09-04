Edition:
A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighboring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An injured woman rests at a field hospital in Douma, Syria September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Mourners carry the coffins of Shi'ite volunteers from the Brigades of Peace, who are loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, during their funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, September 04, 2014
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A father of a Lebanese soldier captured by hardline Syrian Islamists, reacts next to a hearse carrying the coffin of another soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Military vehicles and a model of an aircraft are displayed on the golf course of the the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Thursday, September 04, 2014
An anti-government protester covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in the morning in front of the President's house in the Red Zone during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Military musicians perform before a friendly soccer match between Germany and Argentina in Duesseldorf September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A craftsman from a model-making company applies final touches to a full-sized model of a Typhoon fighter jet at the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Radical Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attends the funeral of fighters loyal to his Brigades of Peace, who were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded near the town of Amerli, in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A youth rides a bicycle on the hills in Kathmandu September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, September 04, 2014
More than 1,000 Paramilitary policemen take park in an exercise in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS

Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talks with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi as they prepare for a photo session at his official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Tennis fans watch as the sun sets during the quarter-final match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in his hometown of Fnideq in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Volunteers attend a training session at the base of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Actress Cameron Diaz attends a photocall to promote the movie "Sex Tape" in Paris September 4, 2014 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Fresa, 5, stands inside the dog shelter "Santuario Milagros Caninos" on the outskirts of Mexico City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, September 04, 2014
