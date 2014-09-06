Editor's Choice
A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes at a weekly protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, September 5,2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks to the media on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. Poroshenko confirmed on his Twitter account that envoys meeting in Minsk to...more
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica September 5, 2014. Five Bosnian miners were confirmed dead on Friday, a day after an earthquake triggered a collapse at the mine, as emergency teams helped 29...more
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with...more
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard on a street outside a destroyed building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine appeared to be holding on...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. The highway, which continues south to Baghdad,...more
A model does a practice run before the Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2015 runway show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
England's Moeen Ali attempts to catch a ball hit by India's Suresh Raina (not pictured) during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Headingley cricket ground, in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A woman reacts after explaining that her house was damaged during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the village of Chervonoselskoye, southeast from Donetsk, September 5, 2014. A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and...more
People walk past a coffin with the body of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin during a memorial service in Moscow, September 5, 2014. Stenin, staff photographer of Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) news agency, former RIA Novosti, went missing while...more
Peng Shuai of China grimaces as she is placed in a wheelchair after dropping to the court in pain during the semi-final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike...more
An employee cleans the ring during the Pas de 2 Free final Vaulting competition at the World Equestrian Games at the Zenith in Caen, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A family member of a trapped miner cries in front of the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, September 5, 2014. Thirty-four Bosnian coal miners were trapped half a kilometre underground on Friday after an earthquake triggered a rock burst, leaving rescue...more
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group attend the weekly Friday prayers during an anti-government rally in Sanaa September 5, 2014. Yemen will partially restore a fuel subsidy from Thursday in an attempt to calm anti-government protests in the capital...more
Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and opposition leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), raises a cricket bat while addressing supporters in front of Parliament House during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 5, 2014. Weeks of...more
Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill" at the 71st Venice Film Festival September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans walk alongside the hearse carrying the remains of Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati, who died yesterday at the age of 55, in Buenos Aires September 5, 2014. Cerati was a flamboyant showman who brought stadium rock to Latin America with his band...more
Naoya Inoue (R) of Japan punches Samartlek Kokietgym of Thailand during their WBC light flyweight boxing title match in Tokyo September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 5, 2014. Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire on Friday, the first step towards ending fighting in eastern Ukraine that has caused the...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.